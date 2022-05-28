Share
News
Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, speaks during a news conference on Friday in Uvalde, Texas.
Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, speaks during a news conference on Friday in Uvalde, Texas. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Police Official Admits No Initial Effort Was Made to Breach Uvalde Classroom: 'It Was the Wrong Decision'

 By Andrew Jose  May 28, 2022 at 10:44am
Share

The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety admitted Friday that local police officers did not immediately attempt to enter the classroom where the gunman was during the Tuesday shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“From the benefit of hindsight, where I’m standing now, of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. Period,” Steven McCraw said during a news conference in Uvalde.

“There was no excuse for that.”

Trending:
Video: Horrific Bow-and-Arrow, Knife Attack Leaves 5 Dead, Proves Dem Schemes for Gun Control Don't Work

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz asked McCraw, “You say there were 19 officers gathered in the hallway or somewhere. What efforts were made to try and break through that door?”

“None at that time,” McCraw replied. “The on-scene commander at the time believed that it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject.”

“You have people who are alive, children who are calling 911, saying, ‘Please send the police.’ They are alive in that classroom, there are lives that are at risk,” Prokupecz followed up, asking McCraw, “Why was this decision made not to go in and rescue these children?”

Should the police response to the Uvalde shooting be investigated?

McCraw reiterated that officers had determined that the shooter had barricaded himself in the classroom, adding that they did not believe any more children were in danger.

“Obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk and it was in fact still an active shooter situation and not a barricaded subject,” McCraw stated.

The officers’ delay in confronting the shooter drew public outrage.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent eventually killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, after local law enforcement prevented a Border Patrol tactical team from entering the classroom sooner, The New York Times reported.

Related:
Army Veteran Father Who 'Could Not Sleep After Uvalde' Takes Safety of Daughter's School Into His Own Hands

Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers in what was America’s second-deadliest school shooting on record, according to a separate report from the Times.

The shooter suffered from mental health issues and a broken family. Before heading to the school on Tuesday, he shot his grandmother.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




Police Official Admits No Initial Effort Was Made to Breach Uvalde Classroom: 'It Was the Wrong Decision'
Federal Prosecutors Say They've 'Proven Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' That Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussmann Is Guilty
Army Veteran Father Who 'Could Not Sleep After Uvalde' Takes Safety of Daughter's School Into His Own Hands
Parkland Dad Furious After Chuck Schumer Blocks School Safety Bill Named After Son
'Goodfellas' Star Dies in Middle of Shooting New Film, Reported as 'Total Shocker'
See more...

Conversation