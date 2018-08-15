Politico Source: No ‘Bombshells’ About Trump in Omarosa’s Tapes

Former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman has been leaking excerpts of secretly recorded conversations from her time working at the White House, which has whetted the appetite of the media and every other critic of President Donald Trump who are hoping for a bombshell revelation that will help damage the president.

But according to Politico, an unnamed source who claims to have listened to the tapes says they do not contain any bombshell about the president or his family.

However, the tapes have succeeded in creating a tense atmosphere in the White House, where employees are wondering what, if any, embarrassing tidbit might emerge.

“People are terrified,” one former Trump aide told Politico about the tapes. “Absolutely terrified.”

Manigault Newman was fired from her White House job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in December. A Politico report at the time claimed the former “Apprentice” reality star was dismissed for “using the White House car service as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials.”

She secretly recorded the conversation she had with chief of staff John Kelly in which he fired her. The conversation took place in the Situation Room in the White House, a highly secure room in which no electronic devices are allowed.

She also recorded a call she had with Trump the day after she was fired.

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

Manigault Newman has written a book about her brief time in the White House and has been using her book tour to call the president’s qualifications into question.

Among her most serious allegations is a claim that Trump used the “N-word” during the filming of “The Apprentice” and that a tape exists of him using the slur.

Trump has denied the allegation, adding that Mark Burnett, the creator of “The Apprentice,” called to tell him no such tape exists.

The news cycle created by Manigault Newman’s release of taped tidbits has admittedly been a distraction for the White House.

“I think it would be great if every single person in this room and this administration never had to talk about this again,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

And while Sanders didn’t come right out and say that she wished her boss would stop responding to Manigault Newman’s claims with daily tweets, Sanders did seem to suggest that ignorance was the best strategy.

“I think it’s better for all of us to walk away,” she said.

