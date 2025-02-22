Share
News

Pope Francis in Critical Condition: Breaking Report

 By Jack Davis  February 22, 2025 at 12:03pm
Share

Pope Francis is now reported in critical condition, more than a week after the 88-year-old pope first entered the hospital.

“Pope Francis is in critical condition after suffering a long asthmatic respiratory crisis Saturday morning, the Vatican says,” the Associated Press reported in a post on X.

Earlier Saturday, the Vatican had been guardedly optimistic about the pope’s recovery.

“The Pope rested well.” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, according to CBS.

On Friday, doctors said the pope’s major heath risk was sepsis, a potentially life-threatening serious infection of the blood that can be a complication of pneumonia.

“Sepsis, with his respiratory problems and his age, would be really difficult to get out of,” Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the head of medicine and surgery at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, said.

The English say ‘knock on wood,’ we say ‘touch iron.’ Everyone touch what they want. But this is the real risk in these cases: that these germs pass to the bloodstream,” he said.

“He is not out of danger,” Dr. Luigi Carboni, the pope’s personal physician, said.

“So like all fragile patients, I say they are always on the golden scale: In other words, it takes very little to become unbalanced,” he said.

Initially hospitalized with severe bronchitis, the pope was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, according to NBC.

Related:
Is the Pope Preparing to Resign? Senior Vatican Cardinal Lets It Slip on Italian Radio: Report

Coming after years of declining health, a report from Politico said that the pope was in intense pain “and has privately expressed certainty he won’t make it this time.” The report was attributed to sources Politico did not name.

Politico cited a source it did not name as saying Francis was told he could die if he did not go to a hospital.

The report noted that even if Francis survives this scare, the concept of who follows him is moving to the fore,

“He may not die now but of course he eventually will,” Politico quoted what it said was one Vatican official as remarking. “We all die — and he’s an 88-year-old man with lung problems.”

The pope has battled multiple health issues.

In 2021, the pope had 13 inches of his colon removed. In March 2023, he was hospitalized for what the pope later said was pneumonia. In June 2023 he underwent abdominal surgery. The pope also suffered falls in which he was injured in December and January, according to The Washington Post.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Pope Francis in Critical Condition: Breaking Report
Trump Begins Weekend by Nuking DEI Pentagon - Fires Leaders from Joint Chiefs, Navy, and Air Force
Waukesha Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Boots Attorney Before Appeal, Decides to Represent Himself Again
Yankees Make Stunning Change to Team Rule That's Been Around Since the '70s
GOP Targets Prince Harry, Immigration Records to Be Unsealed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation