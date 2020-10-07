President Donald Trump remains on the mend after a three-day hospitalization for COVID-19.

According to a medical update released Wednesday by White House physician Sean P. Conley, Trump is in good health and has officially tested positive for the antibodies associated with kicking the virus.

“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!'” Conley wrote to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.”

“He’s now been fever free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization,” the doctor added.

“Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV IgC antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgC levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable.”

Trump apparently has been on the fast track to recovery since as early as Saturday evening, roughly 48 hours after his diagnosis.

After he was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday morning, conflicting reports plagued initial coverage of the president’s condition.

He had tested positive alongside first lady Melania Trump the previous evening — the second in a growing line of Washington Republicans to test positive for the virus, from the White House to Capitol Hill.

Unlike those closest to him, however, Trump was reportedly administered supplementary oxygen and subsequently hospitalized “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Reuters, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows later told Fox News host Jeannine Pirro that the president had, in fact, come down with a fever and experienced “mild symptoms,” concerning the staffers and medical professionals on hand.

“I can tell you this, the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows said Saturday. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly.”

In spite of all this, the president returned to Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday, having worked and updated the American people periodically throughout the weekend — even taking a brief car ride with the Secret Service on Sunday night to give a distanced “thank you” to supporters who turned up outside Walter Reed to wish him well.

“In typical style,” Meadows said, “this president was up and walking around.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, has spoken out against overconfidence in Trump’s recovery, telling CNN host Chris Cuomo that some patients have been known to see their recoveries crash and burn after roughly one week on the mend.

“He looks fine as you can see the way he looked when he came out of the hospital,” Fauci said. “The issue is that he’s still early enough in the disease that it’s no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people, sometimes when you are five to eight days in, you could have a reversal. A reversal meaning going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble.

“It’s unlikely that it will happen, but they need to be heads up for it.”

Conley had spoken similarly from the steps of Walter Reed on Monday afternoon, saying Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

The president has not allowed such talk to halt the celebration of his speedy recovery, telling the American people not to fear the virus Monday as he prepared to depart Walter Reed.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

