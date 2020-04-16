Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Cancel Royal Wedding - Report

There are plenty of bride- and grooms-to-be that are going through a period of disappointment. Many of them would have been officially husband and wife by now, their celebration immortalized in the memories of their friends and a photographer’s album, but that was before COVID-19.

The virus has changed a lot of plans for a lot of people, and it affects everyone in some way.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have especially had a time of it. As they planned their wedding, there were many factors that had to be considered, including the princess’ father and the scandal he was involved in.

“The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal],” a source told People. “It will be smaller than the original plan.”

Despite the trouble Prince Andrew stirred up, sources maintained that Beatrice would still involve him in her big day.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life,” the source said. “She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times”

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

So the couple settled on a modest affair, forgoing the carriage procession. The wedding was to take place on May 29 at St. James’ Palace in London and move to a reception at the Queen’s Buckingham Palace Gardens afterward.

But then the virus took hold, and once again, the couple had to change their plans.

As of March 17, Queen Elizabeth canceled all parties in the Buckingham Palace Gardens, and the couple decided to just hold an intimate service with their closest family and friends.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a palace spokesperson said, according to People. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

But as the virus spread and more stringent measures were put in place, the couple abandoned their plans altogether — something they had seen as a possibility, based on the fact that “the invitations were never actually sent out,” according to one source.

Friends of Beatrice and Edoardo said that the couple was more concerned about other issues right now anyway, and aren’t sure when they will officially tie the knot.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding,” one of the couple’s representatives told People. “They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

