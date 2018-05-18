Protester Sprays ‘Nazis Die’ on Theater Ahead of Tomi Lahren Speech

Tomi Lahren received a less-than-warm welcome in Philadelphia ahead of a scheduled speech Thursday night when protesters took to the streets to express their concerns over the conservative commentator.

According to the local CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, a large group of protesters could be seen outside the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where Lahren was set to give a speech.

One America News’ Jack Posobiec reported that someone had even defaced part of the theater, as the words “Nazis Die” were spray-painted onto the building.

However, the sentiment from protesters did nothing to stop Lahren, who delivered her speech, supported by counter-protesters who lined up outside the building.

Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside. https://t.co/uXaBi4bCFt — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 17, 2018

“Truth is the new hate speech. You don’t intimidate me! See you tonight, Glenside,” Lahren tweeted.

At one point, Lahren was seen speaking to her supporters outside the theater, insisting that they respect the First Amendment rights of the protesters across the street.

Are you a fan of Tomi Lahren? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The event, titled “Tomi Lahren: Family, Freedom and Final Thoughts” was said to be an “exclusive evening of dialogue and discussion, covering all of today’s hot-button issues, according to Philly Voice.

Police are currently investigating the vandalism of the theater, which they believe occurred sometime in the early hours of Thursday morning. Authorities are looking closely at surveillance footage of the area.

“I know it’s been cleaned up by the Keswick Theatre,” said Chief Patrick Malloy. “It’s obviously in response to the show tonight. Of course, that type of graffiti just promotes violence. We wanted them to have that cleaned up as quickly as possible.”

An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, the 25-year-old Lahren is known for her criticism of liberal politics, ranging anywhere from saying Black Lives Matter is the “new KKK” to accusing the mainstream media of being nothing more than “liberals who masquerade as journalists.”

Many critics, however, have labeled her a racist or called her a “White Power Barbie.” She has repeatedly denied those accusations.

RELATED: The Left Is Merciless at Keeping Conservatives in the Closet

Currently a Fox News contributor with millions of followers on Facebook and Twitter, Lahren suggested to Politico Magazine that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what those who protest her think, as long as she is getting her message across.

“People can love you or they can hate you,” she said. “It really doesn’t matter. What matters is that I’m making a connection with people and getting a reaction.”

“I’m going to stand in my truth no matter what,” Lahren added. “I have a voice, and I’m going to keep using it.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.