Race-Obsessed Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Furious Texas Elected White Congressmen Using 'Black and Brown and Asian Bodies'

When it comes to incorrigible racists, one can only pray that someday they discover the error of their ways.

Until then, since nearly all American racists have always voted Democrat, Republicans should encourage their wayward opponents to keep talking.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, one of the most unrepentant racists to sit in Congress since the century-long era of segregation, bitterly complained about two new white Republican congressmen winning elections on the backs of “black and brown and Asian bodies.”

According to The Hill, Crockett’s comments came Thursday during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Census Bureau.

During an exchange with bureau director Robert Santos, Crockett complained that Texas’s 2020 census-related demographics did not produce proper racial outcomes.

“We know that specifically, Texas added four million people,” Crockett said of the state’s 2020 census results. “Of those four million people, do you want to take a guess at how many were Anglos?”

She emphasized the word “guess” in a way that interrogators generally do when the answer to their question displeases them.

Meanwhile, Santos incorrectly guessed that “Anglos” — apparently Crockett’s blanket term for light-skinned people everywhere — made up more than half of Texas’s four million new people.

But Crockett countered that the vast majority of new Texans actually qualified as non-white: 95 percent of them, she said.

By the congresswoman’s racist logic, that should mean more dark-skinned colleagues for her. But it did not, so that must prove something sinister.

“So they took those black and brown and Asian bodies, and guess what? Do you think that we got a new black, brown or Asian seat? Somehow, the way that they do their Republican math in the state of Texas, that amounted to two new white seats,” she said.

Imagine a mind so repellent that it generates phrases such as “white seats.”

Crockett’s worldview reduces to the following assertion: black, brown and Asian residents should elect black, brown and Asian representatives. If that does not fit the textbook definition of “racism,” then nothing does.

Moreover, the congresswoman has a recent history of similarly reprehensible remarks.

Last month, for instance, she opposed a bill to dismantle federal DEI programs because white men have never known oppression.

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them was dragged across an ocean and told they were going to work, have their wives stolen, and have their wives raped. That didn’t happen. That is oppression,” she said, referring to the trans-Atlantic slave trade, which no one in nearly two centuries has experienced.

In May, Crockett and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia had a testy exchange that nearly came to blows.

After Greene mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” the Texas congresswoman called out Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body.”

Aside from her insulting assertions that voters should vote according to skin color, that modern-day black women somehow inherit the oppressed condition of their ancestors, and that white men cannot experience injustice because some light-skinned men who lived centuries ago did terrible things, perhaps Crockett’s most head-scratching failure involved her inability (or refusal) to understand recent history.

For instance, in the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump doubled his support among young black men, according to the Associated Press. Approximately 30 percent of black men under 45 chose the 78-year-old white man over mixed-race Vice President Kamala Harris.

Likewise, according to Reuters, Trump’s share of the Hispanic vote surged from 32 percent in 2020 to 46 percent in 2024.

Furthermore, Asian Americans backed Trump at a 39 percent clip, up 12 points since 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In short, black and brown and Asian voters have increasingly rejected Crockett’s dismal, racist view of the world.

One hopes that the congresswoman may someday repent, or — in lieu of repentance — keep talking. Republicans in Texas and elsewhere will thank her for it.

