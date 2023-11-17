Ramaswamy Targets RNC Chairwoman with Resignation Petition Following Viral Debate Slam: 'Resign, Ronna!'

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy isn’t letting up on Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

The dark horse candidate has launched a FireRonna.com website, billing it as a petition to secure McDaniel’s termination.

“I’m asking grassroots conservatives across the nation to join me so she can feel the power of the people,” Ramaswamy said in a statement provided to the New York Post.

“It’s time to stop the culture of surrender and losing. Resign, Ronna!”

Visitors to the website have the option of providing their personal information as campaign data for Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy has criticized McDaniel’s record as RNC chair after Republicans suffered more embarrassing losses in November’s off-year elections.

The 38-year-old Ramaswamy cited McDaniel’s inability to secure a winning result in either midterm, presidential or off-year elections since the start of her tenure as RNC chair in a Wednesday tweet.

End the back-to-back-to-back-to-back losing sprees: https://t.co/K39jLDUfgb — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 15, 2023

The entrepreneur publicly criticized McDaniel’s record of Republican losses in last week’s Republican primary debate in Miami.

Ramaswamy even went so far as to offer his own debate floor speaking time to McDaniel — for the purposes of announcing her own resignation.

“We’ve become a party of losers,” the candidate said of the GOP’s dismal state.

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022.”

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ripped the Republican National Committee (RNC) for picking NBC News as Wednesday’s debate moderators and called for committee chair Ronna McDaniel’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/CBOOXSgMv8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 9, 2023

McDaniel would later respond by pointing to Ramaswamy’s polling prospects.

Ronna McDaniel fires back at Vivek Ramaswamy after he called for her job: “He’s at 4 percent. He needs a headline.” She goes on to point out that Vivek is “kinda new to the party. He voted for Obama.” pic.twitter.com/e642Pjrc22 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

A representative for the RNC declined to fire back at Ramaswamy after the new petition in a statement provided to the Post.

“The RNC is focused on firing Joe Biden,” the representative stated.

She added: “If Republicans would like to help with that, visit bankyourvote.com.”

