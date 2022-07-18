Share
Commentary

LeBron Calls Boston Fans 'Racist as F***' Then Gets Blasted When People Realize He's Part Red Sox Owner and Makes Money Off Them

 By Michael Austin  July 18, 2022 at 5:35am
Share

It’s truly stunning — the number of opportunities and freedoms that America has afforded to its citizenry.

There is no nation in the history of this planet that has provided as much hope through opportunity as the United States.

NBA star LeBron James has benefited from these freedoms immensely and yet, the once-loved basketball superstar couldn’t be any less grateful.

What a hypocrite.

His latest public embarrassment came on his HBO show “The Shop,” when James was asked which city he hates playing in the most.

Trending:
Ivana Trump's Friends Worried That House Hid a Lurking Danger... Then Her Body Was Found Next to It

His answer was Boston. Why?

“Because they racist as f**k, that’s why,” James said of the city.

However, LeBron may not hate Boston as much as he’d like the world to believe.

Do you think LeBron is a hypocrite?

As it turns out, last year, James became a part owner of the Boston Red Sox, according to a March 2021 announcement by Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Red Sox.

Now, if Boston was indeed so irredeemably racist, why would James want to own a team there?

When word spread about the obvious hypocrisy, social media became a blasting zone for LeBron:

Related:
Huckabee Rips LeBron for His Anti-American Remarks: 'If You Hate America, You Don't Have to Stay'

This isn’t even the only example in recent days of LeBron totally disrespecting the country that has given him so much.

When asked about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia, James said that if he were Griner, he “would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

In response, Jake Crain of The Daily Wire’s “Crain & Co.” went on a bit of a rant, explaining the depths of LeBron’s ignorance.

Perhaps no one has put it better.

“LeBron has totally lost touch with the common man and reality and seemingly forgotten who he was and where he came from,” Crain said. “He was a struggling everyday person who turned himself into an empire.”

“In most countries around the world, LeBron never would have had the chance to reach the heights that he has. But maybe it’s time that we the people start to push back a little bit on this diva …

“Maybe we should trade LeBron for Brittney so he can start to form an appreciation for the greatest country on Earth.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




LeBron Calls Boston Fans 'Racist as F***' Then Gets Blasted When People Realize He's Part Red Sox Owner and Makes Money Off Them
Woman Denied Life-Saving Procedure Due to Vaccine-Status Ruled Constitutional by Canada Court
Video: Fed-up Mom Blasts BLM for Mourning Death of Man Who Shot Up Her Apartment with Kids Inside
Highland Park Suspect's Dad Reveals Disturbing Final Conversation with Son Before Massacre
Highland Park Suspect's Mom Walks Out of House, Finds Chilling Mural Painted by Her Son
See more...

Conversation