LeBron Calls Boston Fans 'Racist as F***' Then Gets Blasted When People Realize He's Part Red Sox Owner and Makes Money Off Them

It’s truly stunning — the number of opportunities and freedoms that America has afforded to its citizenry.

There is no nation in the history of this planet that has provided as much hope through opportunity as the United States.

NBA star LeBron James has benefited from these freedoms immensely and yet, the once-loved basketball superstar couldn’t be any less grateful.

What a hypocrite.

His latest public embarrassment came on his HBO show “The Shop,” when James was asked which city he hates playing in the most.

His answer was Boston. Why?

“Because they racist as f**k, that’s why,” James said of the city.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on why he hates Boston Celtics fans: “Cause they racist as fuck.” pic.twitter.com/LtXiEbARIP — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) July 15, 2022

However, LeBron may not hate Boston as much as he’d like the world to believe.

Do you think LeBron is a hypocrite? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As it turns out, last year, James became a part owner of the Boston Red Sox, according to a March 2021 announcement by Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Red Sox.

Now, if Boston was indeed so irredeemably racist, why would James want to own a team there?

When word spread about the obvious hypocrisy, social media became a blasting zone for LeBron:

LeBron James is a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox fans are now forced to hand over their money to somebody who hates them. Also: his evidence for such racism is that the fans wear black shirts that say “FCK LBJ” 🤦🏻‍♂️. One of the more prolific derelicts of our time https://t.co/COvzRnIH7r — Michael A. Wolff (@WolffintheWild) July 16, 2022

LeBron James, part owner of the Boston Red Sox, hates Boston fans. Got it 👍🏻😂 https://t.co/pK9VHV1vnS — Nathan Block (@Cinder_Block_33) July 16, 2022

LeBron James said that Celtics fans are racist as Fu@k…really idiot?…all of us?…I think I know someone who just made a racist statement and who needs to apologize to the rhousands of nonracist Celtics fans. You are part owner of the Boston Red Sox…thi k before you speak. — Scott Stapin (@scoot265) July 16, 2022

Fun fact: LeBron James is a partial owner of the Boston Red Sox. It’s amazing how easy it is to punch holes in literally anything he says that is political or non-basketball related 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/QxET9EmHa3 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 16, 2022

This isn’t even the only example in recent days of LeBron totally disrespecting the country that has given him so much.

When asked about WNBA star Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia, James said that if he were Griner, he “would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

In response, Jake Crain of The Daily Wire’s “Crain & Co.” went on a bit of a rant, explaining the depths of LeBron’s ignorance.

Perhaps no one has put it better.

👇👇👇 THIS AIN’T IT 👇👇👇 Lebron James has gone from the KING to the JESTER. .@KingJames Here is why: pic.twitter.com/mzmaj6acKl — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) July 13, 2022

“LeBron has totally lost touch with the common man and reality and seemingly forgotten who he was and where he came from,” Crain said. “He was a struggling everyday person who turned himself into an empire.”

“In most countries around the world, LeBron never would have had the chance to reach the heights that he has. But maybe it’s time that we the people start to push back a little bit on this diva …

“Maybe we should trade LeBron for Brittney so he can start to form an appreciation for the greatest country on Earth.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.