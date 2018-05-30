As reported by Business Insider, this video could be a sign of the effectiveness of these sanctions and indicate that Kim is preparing to “cave in to President Donald Trump in negotiations.”

North Korean dictators, including Kim Jong Un and his predecessors, are portrayed in the country as powerful god-like figures.

Thus, as reported by Business Insider, “showing (Kim) crying at his own inability to improve his country’s economics would be a shock” and is possibly “meant to prepare the country for possible changes after the summit with Trump,” the defector explained.

Last week, Trump abruptly called off the planned June 12 summit with Kim, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” in recent North Korean statements.

North Korea quickly responded, calling Trump’s decision “regrettable” and expressing a desire to go forward with the meeting.

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan announced the country was willing to sit down with the United States “at any time, at any format” and wished “to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider, The Associated Press reported.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said that since Trump’s letter canceling the summit, “the North Koreans have been engaging,” with the U.S. “The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump’s expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore,” she said in a statement.