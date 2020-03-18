Reports Indicate Other Big Stars Could Be Joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world with his decision to take his talents to Florida. Now, reports indicate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to surround him with some big-name talent.

Brady announced Tuesday that he would leave New England and coach Bill Belichick behind after two decades.

The 42-year-old quarterback finalized a deal worth about $30 million per year to join the Bucs, according to NFL.com.

NFL reporter Cecil Lammey wrote Tuesday that Tampa Bay could be adding some big pieces for Brady, possibly seeking to acquire three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m told the #Buccaneers are not done. the Todd Gurley buzz has some reality to it…and the team is looking for a speed WR to go along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brandin Cooks? Robby Anderson? Denzel Mims in the draft?” Lammey wrote on Twitter.

I’m told the #Buccaneers are not done. the Todd Gurley buzz has some reality to it…and the team is looking for a speed WR to go along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brandin Cooks? Robby Anderson? Denzel Mims in the draft? @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) March 18, 2020

Sporting News reported that Tampa Bay might be an ideal location for the Gurley and Cooks, and the Rams could benefit from unloading them to another team to free up cap space.

The Bucs had the ninth-worst rushing offense in the league last season, so the team could use a talent like Gurley at the position.

Tampa Bay also has more than enough cap space to work with.

Cooks, who is only 26, already has an established relationship with Brady from his time on the Patriots in 2017 and is a premier talent at the wide receiver position, despite a less productive 2019.

Gurley, for his part, didn’t do anything to indicate he wouldn’t be interested in playing alongside Brady, according to his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported there is another top wide receiver who could join Tampa Bay in the 2020 season: Antonio Brown.

Rapoport wrote on Twitter that the teams interested in Tom Brady had “the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him.”

As @TomPelissero and I discussed on TV, the word among teams interested in Tom Brady were among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The former Pittsburgh Steeler was cut by New England last season after only one game, but the troubled wide receiver apparently became close with Brady during their short time together.

Brown had four catches from Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown last season in a 43-0 blowout of the Miami Dolphins in his only game as a Patriot.

In any event, it appears the Bucs are willing to make a run with Brady, who will turn 43 in August, by exploring adding some major offensive pieces.

Even without the potential additions of Brown, Cooks or others, Brady has Pro Bowl wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans already on the Tampa Bay roster.

He should also fit in with pass-happy head coach Bruce Arians.

The Bucs led the league in regular-season passing in 2019 with 302.8 yards per game.

