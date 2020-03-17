Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving the New England Patriots

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, RKK [owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” Brady said in an Instagram post.

“I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” he said. “I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for.

“Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments.

“I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

In another post, Brady said, “I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

He signed the post, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

Brady officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday but could reach an agreement with another team Tuesday, when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation.

Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most likely landing spots for Brady, according to NFL.com.

The Tennessee Titans were thought to be a good fit for the 42-year-old, but they reached an agreement to re-sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

