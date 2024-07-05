Riders Horrified When One of Gavin Newsom's Vagrants Throws Woman, 74, Into Oncoming Train: Police

Homelessness continues to be a major issue in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California.

Despite throwing billions of dollars at the problem over the years, the homeless continue to give rise to concerns as Monday’s incident at Powell Street Station in San Francisco proved.

The San Fransico Standard reported, 74-year-old Corazon Dandan was struck by a Bay Area Rapid Transit train on Monday night around 11:06 p.m. when she was allegedly pushed in front of it by 49-year-old homeless man Trevor Belmont.

Dandan was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where she later died.

Her nephew Alvin Dandan told police she was returning home from a shift as a telephone operator at the Parc 55 hotel. As he exchanged texts with her earlier that day, he said, “She sounded chipper.”

Alvin Dandan works as a doctor as St. Louis and credits his aunt with helping him through medical school.

“Great does not even define what I think this woman is,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t be here and a lot of my cousins wouldn’t be here. … She put a lot of people through school.”

He told the Standard his aunt was no longer working for money — just for the enjoyment of being around people. “She just loved working and being around younger people,” he explained.

The Parc 55 hotel general manager Peter Hart expressed dismay on behalf of all those who worked with her.

Is Gavin Newsom to blame for this elderly woman’s murder? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“She made a lasting impact on so many of our guests and Team Members and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Dandan’s heartbreaking death provides more evidence of the issues in California.

While the aforementioned homeless problem is one the state cannot seem to overcome — 28 percent of the nation’s homeless reside there — the crime issue should be a straightforward one they can and should.

Belmont — Dandan’s alleged murderer — was a turnstile jumper. He did not have a ticket to ride BART and should not have been on the platform in the first place.

Law-abiding people usually don’t jump turnstiles, criminals with a pattern of unlawful behavior do.

In a broad sense, California’s justice system has been warped by leftist thinking about crime and punishment. Criminals are not wrongdoers who should be punished. They are victims of the system in which law enforcement and district attorneys must show compassion.

While it may seem like beating a dead horse, California needs continuing scathing coverage.

With talk of replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in November becoming more realistic, Gov. Newsom’s name has been floated.

A Newsom presidency cannot happen — ever. The public deserves to know just how horrible he governs his state, so that he can never run the country that way.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.