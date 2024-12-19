'Risk of a Serious or Life-Threatening' Injury as Popular Potato Chips Recalled in Multiple States

Bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips are being recalled because the chips may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient.

Frito-Lay issued the recall of 13-ounce bags Monday after it was alerted by a consumer, according to a notice posted Wednesday on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the notice said.

“The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington,” the notice said.

“Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3, 2024,” the notice said.

The bags of chips being recalled have a UPC of 28400 31041.

Bags that are being recalled have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of “11 FEB 2025” and a Manufacturing Code of either 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

No allergic reactions have been reported to the company.

Food recalls have become a commonplace facet of the modern world.

Fox News noted that a recall for cucumbers that began in November has widened.

In late November, SunFed Produce recalled all of its cucumbers after some consumers became ill with salmonella. Other produce companies have also issued cucumber recalls.

Hardie’s Fresh Foods, which supplies cucumbers to Costco stores in Dallas and Houston, recalled cucumbers due to concerns they might cause salmonella in consumers.

Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. Inc., also issued a recall, citing fears of salmonella.

“We at Baloian Farms are working in conjunction with our grower with the FDA to protect our customers and consumers. Food safety has always been a top priority as we want to provide safe and nutritious food for our families and consumers,” Luis Corella, president of Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. Inc., told the FDA.

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota, is “recalling multiple products out of an abundance of caution because they contain recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms which have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella,” the company said.

The items recalled included products containing sliced cucumbers as well as whole.

An FDA notice indicated that Walmart recalled sliced cucumbers sold under the Marketside brand due to fears of contamination with salmonella.

