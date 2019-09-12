Rush Limbaugh: The Left Wants To Use Homelessness Crisis To Attack Capitalism

Rush Limbaugh has a theory about why the left still hasn’t fixed the widespread homelessness crisis, and it’s unsettling, to say the least.

Addressing the massive homeless populations in Democrat-controlled cities like Los Angeles and New York City, Limbaugh suggested that the left is purposefully letting the crisis get worse in order to “prove” that capitalism has failed.

“Why do you think the left loves homelessness, tent cities?” Rush asked Wednesday. “Because to them they can point and say, ‘See, capitalism doesn’t work, look at these people.’

“That’s exactly why. They’ll look at all poverty, they’ll look at all degrees of people living in poverty or degrees of being poor and they’ll they say, ‘See? This is what capitalism does.'”

Rush is right on the money.

A letter published by San Francisco Bay Area newspaper The Mercury News blames capitalism for an unequal distribution of money, something that purportedly leaves many wanting for roofs over their heads.

And it’s not just leftist residents blaming capitalism for their homelessness crisis.

Dean Preston, a Democratic Socialist candidate for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, proudly asserted in an interview with Jacobin that “the capitalist market fails when it comes to housing.”

“My view is that people are homeless because of the complete and utter failure of our capitalist economy.”

These leftists’ desperate attacks are only going to prove Limbaugh’s point. The left will not fix the homelessness problem because it needs the specter of capitalism to distract voters from failing policies and wasted taxpayer money.

Not even the socialist Soviet Union could fix its own homelessness crisis, despite declaring that people had a right to housing.

A 1988 Christian Science Monitor article details homeless people in the USSR that could be mistaken for a modern-day cataloging of San Francisco’s own homeless population.

“The Soviet homeless come from various backgrounds,” author Aaron Trehub wrote, reinforcing the fact that homelessness isn’t a failure of economics but a complex problem with many causes.

Trehub recounted how a Soviet journalist had visited a detention center for the homeless and seen “a proud husband who had walked out on his wife after he discovered she was cheating on him; a disillusioned engineer; a senile old woman who had gone out one day and forgotten her way home; and an insane young girl who imagined herself a deposed queen.”

Homelessness isn’t simply about people not being able to afford housing. Mental health is a major component in the homelessness crisis that still has not been addressed by leftist politicians.

“That’s why they don’t fix it,” Limbaugh said. “Not to mention they don’t want to call attention to their own policies is the reason. The homeless are meant to show us every day what a failure capitalism is.”

