Satellite Photos: North Korea Dismantling Nuclear Site Ahead of Meeting with Trump

Satellite images show that North Korea has already started dismantling its underground nuclear testing site in preparation for the summit next month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, according to a blog run by former U.S. diplomats called 38 North.

In a goodwill gesture from the country, North Korea’s Foreign Minister pledged on May 12 to hold a ceremony for the destruction of the nuclear test site later this month.

“A ceremony for dismantling the nuclear test ground is now scheduled between May 23 and 25,” depending on weather, the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

The statement promised “all of the tunnels at the country’s northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed,” ABC News reported.

The minister also invited journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to attend the ceremony.

However, the April 30 and May 7 satellite pictures show “the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway,” read the 38 North blog.

“Several key operational support buildings, located just outside the North, West and South Portals, have been razed since our last analysis,” the site’s experts said. “Some of the rails for the mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, have apparently been removed. Additionally, some carts seem to have been tipped over and/or disassembled, and several small sheds/outbuildings around the site had been removed.”

38 North noted that several buildings do remain intact, speculating that officials are waiting for the May ceremony to completely dismantle the site.

Recent commercial satellite imagery has provided definitive evidence that the #DPRK has begun dismantling the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Sitehttps://t.co/ILVR1hpmlw — 38 North (@38NorthNK) May 14, 2018

Trump responded to the news on Saturday evening, calling North Korea’s announcement ahead of the summit a “very smart and gracious gesture.”

North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

The president announced Thursday that the historic summit between the nation’s leaders is scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Friday that the United States will come along side North Korea if they fulfill their pledge to denuclearize.

“We can create conditions for real economic prosperity for the North Korean people that will rival that of the South, and that is our expectation. It won’t be U.S. taxpayers. It will be American know-how, knowledge entrepreneurs and risk takers working alongside the North Korean people to create a robust economy,” he said.

“If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends.”

