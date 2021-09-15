Path 27
Commentary
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, pictured at a Senate hearing in an April file photo.
Commentary
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, pictured in an April file photo, took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to vow he would not vote to approve any nominee for a position in the Defense or State departments until Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken resign over the disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Bill Clark - Pool / Getty Images)

Sen. Hawley Calls for Resignation of Biden's Secretary of State and Defense

 By Kipp Jones  September 15, 2021 at 6:19am
Path 27

One congressional Republican is calling for some accountability over last month’s debacle in Afghanistan, and he’s pledged to back up his words with action.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri vowed on Tuesday during a speech on the Senate floor to oppose the confirmation of any nominees for the State and Defense departments until a number of high-profile national embarrassments resign.

Hawley also called for the resignation of President Joe Biden. But with that scenario unlikely, the senator vowed to withhold his vote to confirm anyone at the departments responsible for getting 13 American heroes killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August and for leaving American citizens to fend for themselves against the Taliban.

Hawley will deny Democrats votes to confirm the nominees until Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan resign over the decision to surrender to the Taliban.

Hawley, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the embarrassing evacuation from Afghanistan following a 20-year war “chaos,” which led to American civilians being “left behind to the enemy.”

Trending:
Husband of Only Female NYPD Officer Killed on 9/11 Savages Politicians for Their Act on Saturday: 'They Forgot'


 

He then excoriated Biden for describing the Afghan disaster with the words “extraordinary success.”

“This president is a disgrace. His behavior is disgraceful. He has dishonored this country with his shameful leadership in this crisis, and it is time for him to resign,” Hawley said.

Do you agree that Blinken, Austin and Sullivan should resign?

“And if he had the responsibility of leadership, he would resign. For the crisis that he has himself led this nation into and the responsibility he bears for the lives that have been lost and for the American citizens who are even now, as I speak, trapped in Afghanistan, left to the enemy, because of his failures and his shameful, disgraceful leadership,” he continued.

Hawley, on the same day Blinken testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over the Afghanistan surrender, went on to rip not only Biden, but every inept leader who created an international embarrassment that culminated in the spilling of American blood.

“This was never necessary. It did not have to be this way and it shouldn’t have been. Joe Biden is responsible for today’s failure and now there must be accountability. Instead, the president’s team is even now coming to Capitol Hill and blaming others, shirking responsibility,” Hawley said.

“That’s cowardly. And I, for one, am not willing to look the other way.

“So let me be clear, I will not consent to the nomination of any nominee for the Department of Defense or for the Department of State until Secretary Austin, and Secretary Blinken and Jake Sullivan resign — leaders take responsibility for their failures. And the failure of these individuals, the failure of this administration has cost Americans their lives and has left American civilians to the enemy.

Related:
Sen. Hawley Proposes Solution to Recent Crime Wave That's Sure to Infuriate Liberals

“There must be accountability,” Hawley said.

Hawley is not the only Republican who blistered the Biden administration Tuesday over its ineptitude. Even Democrats demanded answers about Biden’s surrender to the Taliban.

Far-left Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, laid into Blinken during the secretary’s testimony.

“The execution of the U.S. withdrawal was clearly and fatally flawed,” Menendez said. “This committee expects to receive a full explanation of the administration’s decisions on Afghanistan since coming into office last January.

Just as Hawley would do later, Menendez called for “accountability.”

Nobody in Biden’s cabinet seems in any hurry to take responsibility for what everyone knows was a historic disaster. At least Hawley is taking a stand.

Hopefully, more will follow his lead.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Sen. Hawley Calls for Resignation of Biden's Secretary of State and Defense
Biden DOJ Clamps Down on Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Largely Bans Use of Certain Police Techniques
Heartland America Shows Disrespectful Biden How to Properly Welcome Home Fallen Heroes
Watch: Biden's Ugly Coughing Repeatedly Interrupts Entire Speech Rallying for Gavin Newsom
Ohio Man Receives Prison Sentence for Attempting to Aid ISIS and Plotting a Major Terror Attack in US
See more...

Conversation