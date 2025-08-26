Signs of Revival as Searches for 'Jesus,' 'Bible' Near All-Time Highs, Church Construction Exploding

There are multiple signs that revival has broken out in the United States, based on Google searches alone. But there are other indicators, too.

Looking first at searches on the Google Trends scale, interest in Jesus is at 71 this month out of 100. That is versus a recent low of 42 in July 2021.

Searches for the Bible are even more astounding, 98 on the 100 scale in August versus 57 in July 2021. It began trending sharply upward in 2022, hitting 99 in January of this year and 100 in June.

Searches on becoming a Christian are also up, particularly starting last October, when they hit 98 and then 100 in April. It’s currently at 76 on the scale, far above 34 seen in July 2021.

Finally, searching “go to church” hit 100 in April (during Easter season) and is still at 81 this month, off from a recent low of 41 in July 2021.

For whatever reason, that July 2021 time frame was the recent nadir in Christian interest. It was early in the Biden administration, when big government and leftist secularism were ascendant. Christian interest has been trending strongly upward since.

There are other current indices that Christianity is on the rise.

The Washington Times reported last month, “Luminate, the data firm behind Billboard’s charts, has found that Christian and gospel music are among the fastest-growing genres in the U.S., trailing only rock, Latin and country in streaming popularity.”

Is America spiritually healthy right now, or does it need revival? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (2 Votes) No: 71% (5 Votes)

“Most new music has seen a decline in streams this year, but Christian artists have bucked the trend with an 8.9% gain through late May — more than double the industry average growth rate of 4%, Luminate said in its mid-year report,” the outlet added.

The Harvest Crusade in Anaheim California, REVIVAL !! 🙌✝️🙌 pic.twitter.com/xuBsIeMSo8 — The Sound (@thesoundhub_) October 22, 2024

Currently #2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart is “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, with lyrics filled with Christian imagery.

Also charting presently are Christian artists Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” and Brandon Lake’s and Jelly Roll’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah.

A Barna poll published in April found “66 percent of all U.S. adults say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today. That marks a 12-percentage-point increase since 2021, when commitment levels reached their lowest in more than three decades of Barna tracking [at 54 percent].”

“This shift is not only statistically significant — it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” the organization said.

Signs of a spiritual awakening are still popping up across the U.S. on a weekly basis this summer, and the latest example was a mass baptism at Pirates Cove in California, where thousands of believers publicly declared their faith in Jesus Christ. Harvest Christian Fellowship’s… pic.twitter.com/bTg4Q2YNsN — CBN News (@CBNNews) August 18, 2025

Gen Z and Millennials are fueling the faith renewal, and the turn is most pronounced among men.

In 2019, 52 percent of Gen Z men said they had made a personal commitment to follow Jesus, but by 2025, 67 percent had. Among women, the number moved from 54 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2025.

And with Millennial men, the move was 52 percent to 71 percent by 2025, and among women, 58 percent to 64 percent.

Last night over 3,000 gathered on the Huntington Beach pier for Jesus! The altar was flooded with hundreds surrendering their lives to the Lord – we had so many testimonies we couldn’t keep track of them all. Tons of baptisms in the Pacific Ocean and multiple healings.… pic.twitter.com/6ZoXorgyKv — Ross Johnston (@revivalistross) August 24, 2025

Fox News reported Tuesday that Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, the nation’s largest Christian university, will have record-breaking enrollment this school year, hitting 133,000 both online and in-person. That marker came after years of being the target of legal battles and massive fines by the Biden administration.

The Wall Street Journal reported another measure of revival on Sunday with the headline, “Churches Are a Rare Construction Bright Spot.”

“[F]ederal data show that religious construction spending rose nearly 17% in the 12 months running through June,” the Journal said. “Overall construction spending fell nearly 3% in the same period, weighed down by high interest rates and soaring costs for materials and labor.”

“Spending has been particularly strong over the past year on auxiliary religious buildings such as fellowship halls, camps and Sunday schools, data show, as churches broaden their appeal to newcomers,” the outlet added.

Religious construction is expected to reach $4.6 billion in 2025, up 10 percent from last year, and 50 percent from 2021, the Wall Street Journal said, citing data from FMI Consulting.

Church for the Nations in Phoenix is among the many churches that have been renovating their campuses in recent years to make them more appealing to their members and newcomers.

Senior pastor Michael Maiden told The Western Journal in the fall of 2023 regarding America, “God’s not finished with who we are as a people, and that’s why revival is so essential.”

“Revival’s not when the culture changes; revival’s when hearts are won to Jesus. And the consequence of that is a change in culture,” he added.

When the church shines as the light of the world, as Jesus exhorted his followers to do, “things get better,” the preacher asserted.

Wherever the Gospel has gone, Maiden said, it has lifted people and brought a cultural revolution, establishing pillars of society based on “the importance of marriage, of morality, of honesty, of hard work, of caring for people.”

He likened what was already happening spiritually in the U.S. at that time to popping popcorn.

“Whenever you start popcorn or start heating it, nothing happens. Then all of a sudden a kernel pops, then another one, then a bunch. It’s like a multiplying factor takes over, and before you know it, the whole bag is ready to be eaten,” he said.

“There are measurable signs in the culture, not of a broad, complete revival, but the beginning kernels popping or … the first waves of something good happening,” Maiden continued, pointing to student-led revivals on many campuses.

“So I have 1,000 percent confidence that the greatest spiritual awakening in our country’s history is in its beginning stage, and these next years we’re going to see it,” he said.

It would seem that Maiden’s words were prophetic, because the revival now appears to be broadening beyond college campuses to the American culture at large.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.