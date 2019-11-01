Singer Selena Gomez Pours Out Heart to Fans, Says She Is 'Laying Down and Thanking Jesus'

In the wake of releasing two new singles nearly four years after her last album release, Selena Gomez opened up to her fans on Twitter and shared how her faith has carried her through tough times.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus,” the former Disney Channel star tweeted on Oct. 22. “Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be.”

Her new singles, released within hours of each other, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” tell a complex story of how the pop singer navigated through immense heartbreak and began to heal.

“I needed to lose you to find me/ This dancing was killing me softly,” she sang in the first single.

“Of course she was sad/ But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go,” she sang in the second.

Even though Gomez has made no public confirmation, many attribute the inspiration of the two songs to her past relationship with pop singer Justin Bieber.

Bieber and Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship for nearly 10 years before Bieber married his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, according to Elle.

“It was awful. Yeah, it was pretty terrible,” she said of her heartbreak. “And that’s okay. I think I had experienced years of it already so I wasn’t really thrown off, but I was just exhausted.”

Her heartbreak wasn’t the only difficult hurdle Gomez had to overcome in recent years, however.

In 2014, the pop singer canceled the end of a tour and checked into a rehab facility because she said she needed to “spend some time on myself,” according to Billboard.

Many speculated that the singer and actress was struggling with addiction, but she later revealed that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy,” she said in 2015. “That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.”

Two years later, Gomez checked into a different rehab facility because she was struggling with her mental health.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she told People in 2016. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

Since then the pop singer has been open about her struggles with mental health via social media.

In 2018 she directed her fans who also struggle with anxiety and depression to listen to worship music, specifically Lauren Daigle’s “This Girl.”

“I like to listen to worship music…” Gomez said in a series of Instagram Stories. “Here’s the song I feel like I get to sing to Jesus.”

Now, following her two extremely vulnerable singles, Gomez is continuing to share how her faith has helped her weather the difficult season she has gone through.

“In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moment — I never stoped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love,” she tweeted on Oct. 22.

“See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next…”

