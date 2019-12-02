SECTIONS
Singer Sia Walks Register to Register at Walmart Paying Tabs for Several Customers

By Kim Davis
Published December 2, 2019 at 1:00pm
Australian-born singer and songwriter Sia spread some Thanksgiving cheer last week by paying for customers’ purchases at a Walmart in Palm Springs.

Sia, born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, is known among fans for her signature wig and oversized hair bow style.

The singer and music video director is often seen performing with most of her face covered in a black-and-white wig.

Her mysterious and outlandish style has left fans fascinated about the person underneath the costume.

Given her face-covering style, it made sense that when Sia walked into a Walmart in Palm Springs, California, as herself sans-wig, nobody thought twice about who she was.

The singer, apparently ready for some holiday fun, pulled out her payment card and began cheerfully paying for the items in several Walmart customers’ carts.

As people began to take notice of what she was doing, the celebrity told curious observers that her name was “just Ci Ci.”

Video from a customer who did recognize her showed Sia chatting with a toddler in a grocery cart when someone walked up and handed her a bouquet of flowers as a way to show appreciation for her kindness.

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!!” customer Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) wrote on Twitter. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

It is unclear how many orders Sia paid for, but the video showed her walking to several payment stations while asking, “Who’s next?”

According to Today, Sia also did the same for customers at a Palm Springs T.J. Maxx.

For the shoppers who encountered Sia this Thanksgiving, it was likely a holiday to remember.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







