Sixth Illegal Alien Arrested Within Last Month for Child Sex Abuse in Maryland Sanctuary County - Report

Another illegal immigrant has been arrested for sex crimes in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to WJLA-TV reporter Kevin Lewis.

Nestor Lopez-Guzman is the sixth illegal immigrant to be arrested for “rape/sex abuse charges” since July 25, Lewis reported on Twitter.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took Lopez-Guzman, a 21-year-old Salvadoran national, into custody in Baltimore on Aug. 20, after his arrest for child sex abuse.

Lewis reported that according to police, the illegal immigrant molested a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother.

NEW: Nestor Lopez-Guzman molested a 12yo girl + her younger brother, cops say. Per ICE, the 21yo is a Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally. This is at least the sixth undocumented immigrant arrested in Montgomery County, Md. on rape/sex abuse charges since July 25. pic.twitter.com/KSmT05qajU — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 29, 2019

Lopez-Guzman reportedly confessed to touching the “private parts” of the boy, an act he tried to excuse as an El Salvadorian “cultural joke.”

MORE: According to detectives, Lopez-Guzman confessed to touching the elementary school-age boy’s genitals, claiming it was a “cultural joke” that’s “common in El Salvador.” Lopez-Guzman said it’s a way for men to poke fun at one another. The 21yo is out on bond awaiting trial. pic.twitter.com/Xvg4l0dkCK — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 29, 2019

Lopez-Guzman has been released and now awaits a trial.

Lewis’ report comes on the heels of multiple cases involving illegal immigrants and sex crimes that have thrust Montgomery County’s “Promoting Community Trust Executive Order” into the spotlight.

The order, signed by Country Executive Marc Elrich, bans “county employees from asking residents about their immigration status,” according to WJLA-TV, and bars ICE agents from entering secure sections of county jails.

On Aug. 10, WBJA reported, the Montgomery County Detention Center refused to comply with ICE’s detainer request for Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, a 25-year-old Salvadoran charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He was released on bond.

Two other illegal immigrants were arrested in August for allegedly raping a mutual friend’s 11-year-old sister in separate, apparently unrelated incidents, The Montgomery Sentinel reported. Mauricio Barrera-Navidad and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 29 and 28 years old, respectively, developed a history with ICE before their recent arrests.

Palacios-Amaya had previously been removed from the country and Barrera-Navidad had received a “final order of removal” in 2016, Lewis reported on Twitter.

UPDATE: According to ICE, both suspects in this child rape case are living in the U.S. illegally. Palacios-Amaya was removed from the U.S. in 2014 and re-entered on an unknown date. Barrera-Navidad received a “final order of removal” in 2016. Both men are Salvadoran nationals. pic.twitter.com/PUol1RV5nw — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 13, 2019

Elrich reassured the public that ICE would be notified if and when illegal immigrants charged with “serious crimes” post bond. He did not elaborate or define the term “serious crimes,” although rape appears to be one.

UPDATE: MoCo Exec. Elrich calls the alleged rape of an 11yo girl “horrible.” He also vows to notify ICE if/when the suspects post bond. Elrich says it’s standard county procedure for all “serious crimes.” I’ve asked for the full list of crimes that Elrich deems to be serious. pic.twitter.com/UiGXdEaj9H — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 15, 2019

The county policy has brought confusion to law enforcement officials.

NEW: A senior MoCo law enforcement official tells me despite being briefed on Marc Elrich’s new ICE policy, they remain confused by its guidelines and parameters. “I don’t understand when we cooperate with ICE and when we don’t,” the official said by phone. “It’s very unclear.” pic.twitter.com/IcdYoXtMEa — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 16, 2019

“I don’t understand when we cooperate with ICE and when we don’t,” one county official told Lewis. “It’s very unclear.”

