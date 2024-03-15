UPDATE AT BOTTOM OF ARTICLE

America has somehow reached a point where the Devil advocating for a cause isn’t seen as immensely ironic.

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore in Phoenix planned to host a “Drag Show for Palestine” event where there would be “local organizers, speeches, education, food, and of course, DRAG!,” according to their website.

The event was far from surprising for the bookstore to be hosting as it prides itself on being a “bilingual bookstore, community refuge and cultural hub centering the voices of BIPOC (black indigenous, people of color),” per their About Us.

They even declare their mission to be “To counter and challenge the history and currently very active silencing of BIPOC stories and voices by providing a safe and encouraging space for cultural representation, healing and liberation of historically minoritized BIPOC,” whatever that word salad means.

But they needed something special for this Drag Show to really show just how much they love Palestine.

They needed a special guest, a guest who truly embodies everything that the left and liberalism stand for.

That special guest was the Devil.

Of course, it’s not the Devil himself but rather “Daddy Satan,” a self-described “drag demon” according to an Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DADDY SATAN (@666daddysatan)

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance announced the Drag Queens that would be appearing at the event with “Daddy Satan” front and center as the host.

A Bookstore in Arizona is holding a “Drag Show for Palestine” with “Daddy Satan.” They state kids are allowed to attend and there may be “adult language.” Drag for Palestine?

Adult language for kids? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/xcHwSlQo96 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2024

It also noted “Parents can bring their kids on their own discretion,” but rather than saying it’s because fetish content was going to be on display, it’s because intense topics like violence and genocide will be discussed.

“This is evil,” one user stated.

This is evil. pic.twitter.com/8gIF07cEUI — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 15, 2024

“Parents who take their children to these events don’t love their kids,” another user replied.

Parents who take their children to these events don’t love their kids. pic.twitter.com/OUuZjd8jb0 — Branos (@thesonofbran) March 15, 2024

Many also joked about how while the LGBT community may praise and love Palestine, those within the country likely don’t possess any of the same fervor for the left.

“They should take their drag show directly to Palestine. Sure it would be a big hit!” a social media user joked.

They should take their drag show directly to Palestine. Sure it would be a big hit! — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) March 15, 2024

“It would be different if they held it in Gaza,” someone joked.

It would be different if they held it in Gaza. 😂 — Khobar Mike (@KhobarVet25th) March 15, 2024

What’s abundantly clear is these drag shows are not appropriate and make little sense.

How does dressing in exposed clothing and dancing in front of children advocate for Palestine in any way?

It doesn’t. It’s just another chance for liberals to feel as though they’re standing for something while showing their disgusting fetish and advancing their agendas.

Since the initial writing of the story, it has been announced that the event is canceled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DADDY SATAN (@666daddysatan)

“Daddy Satan” announced the cancellation on Instagram, never stating why the event was canceled but undoubtedly from conservatives who took a stand for wrong and right.

Standing up for what is right is important and it paid off this time.

Should events like these be illegal and the hosts subject to imprisonment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.