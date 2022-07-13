Share
Soros-Backed Progressive Prosecutors Vow Not to Press Charges Over Abortion Violations

 By Randy DeSoto  July 12, 2022 at 6:51pm
Approximately 90 liberal district attorneys and state and local officials have pledged not to prosecute those who violate laws related to providing abortions.

“Our criminal legal system is already overburdened,” a joint letter dated June 24, from the leftwing organization Fair and Just Prosecution read, which was released the same day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

“As elected prosecutors, we have a responsibility to ensure that these limited resources are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes, rather than enforcing abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers and erode trust in the justice system,” the prosecutors said.

“Enforcing abortion bans would mean taking time, effort and resources away from the prosecution of the most serious crimes — conduct that truly impacts public safety.”

Some of the signatories to the letter include now-recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and current, but endangered, Los Angeles DA George Gascón.

Biden's Suspicious Tale of Abused 10-Year-Old Girl Needing Abortion Unravels as Story's Sole Source Is Identified

The Recall DA George Gascón campaign earlier this month turned in approximately 717,000 signatures, far in excess of the 567,000 needed to get the recall vote on November’s ballot.

The LA County Registrar of Voters is in the process of validating the signatures.

Both Boudin and Gascón came under fire for their soft-on-crime policies and the high levels of violent crime in their jurisdictions.

Other notable signatories of the Fair and Just Prosecution abortion letter include New York DA Alvin Bragg, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby and Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx.

According to a report issued by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund last month, one thing these prosecutors listed above have in common is their campaigns being funded, in part, by billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros.

Additionally, Fair and Just Prosecution is Soros-backed, as well, Influence Watch reported.

The watchdog group said Fair and Just Prosecution “was launched in 2017 to train and elevate left-wing elected prosecutors in order to implement lenient left-progressive approaches to criminal justice.”

It is a “fiscally-sponsored project” of the Tides Center, which has the backing of Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

While the list of dozens of prosecutors proclaiming they will not enforce abortion-related crimes seems impressive, many of them are from liberal states where abortion is legal, such as California, New York, Illinois and Maryland.

Watch: Pretentious Berkeley Professor Can't Handle 1 Question from Sen. Hawley

So that’s like saying, “We won’t be enforcing no trespassing laws at a public park.” Okay, no one was anticipating that you would.

Some of the DA’s who signed on to the letter are from red states — like John Creuzot from Dallas and Danny Carr from Birmingham, Alabama — where abortion is now by-and-large illegal.

But, we’ll see who wins out between local Democrat district attorneys and Republican attorney generals in these states regarding enforcement of the law.

It should be noted, statutes that make abortion a crime traditionally have been directed at the providers, not the women seeking one.

Progressive DAs have been all about allowing lawlessness.

Refusing to enforce laws related to abortion is just the latest iteration of a very destructive trend that must be reversed.

Truth and Accuracy

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation