'Sound of Freedom' to Get Major Boost at Box Office After Studio Reveals Huge Plan for Film

 By Michael Austin  July 27, 2023 at 5:05am
Since its July 4 debut, “Sound of Freedom” has been a resounding success.

Angel Studios — the Christian film house behind the hit movie — revealed Tuesday that things are about to get a whole lot better.

Starring Jim Caviezel, “Sound of Freedom” follows the real-life story of former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard and his daring rescue of children kidnapped by sex traffickers.

In a news release Tuesday, the studio announced the movie will soon hit international theaters for the very first time.

“Since SOUND OF FREEDOM launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution for Angel Studios, said in a statement.

“Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide,” Geesey said.

On Aug. 18, the film will debut in South African theaters.

Then, on Aug. 24, Australians and New Zealanders will get to see “Sound of Freedom” for the very first time.

Will the success of “Sound of Freedom” spur more faith-based films?

Aug. 31 is the movie’s biggest international release date on the calendar. On that day, the Angel Studios production will open in 16 countries in South and Central America.

In September and October, it will debut in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, the release said.



If the film’s domestic box office run is any indication, it will experience great success around the world.

As of Tuesday, the film had grossed more than $130 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

What’s perhaps even more surprising is “Sound of Freedom” has shown it has strong legs: The film won the box office on its July 4 debut and then again over two weeks later on July 20.

Even amid the “Barbenheimer” craze (the debuts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought in the fourth-most ticket sales for any two movies to share an opening weekend), “Sound of Freedom” managed to mostly maintain its momentum.

How long will that continue?

With “Sound of Freedom” hitting the international market soon, there likely are many good weeks left for Angel Studios to look forward to.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Conversation