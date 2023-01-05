Special Ops Officer Dies Suddenly at Home - Known for 'Kindness, Bravery, Dedication'

New Year’s Eve was not a day that brought festivity and celebration for the family and friends of Officer Christopher A. Davis and the Stoughton Police Department in Massachusetts.

Davis was found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 on Saturday night, according to WHDH-TV in Boston. He was off-duty at the time.

The officer was immediately transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead, according to WFXT-TV in Boston.

MassLive reported he had “died unexpectedly.”

“Officer Davis’ kindness, bravery, dedication and devotion to his family, friends and the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department and the Stoughton community will be greatly missed,” Chief Donna McNamara said in a statement on Sunday.

“Please keep his family, friends and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” she said.

Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the department, according to The Enterprise in Brockton.

McNamara described him as “a dedicated member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations unit, representing the department with the utmost professionalism throughout the region.”

Davis is survived by his daughter, fiancee, mother, brother, niece and grandchildren, according to his obituary, which said he had “passed away suddenly.”

“He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces in Iraq,” it said. “He will be remembered for his kindness, bravery, dedication, devotion to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police and the Stoughton Community.

“His love and respect for others had no boundaries.”

Davis worked from midnight to 8 a.m. for the majority of his police career and recently shifted to the 8 a.m.-4 p.m. shift, the department said.

His most recent position on the force was with the Stoughton Police Special Operations unit.

Davis also served as the department’s defensive tactics instructor.

In 2011, he obtained his certification as an arson investigator and represented the department in cases of suspicious fires.

Davis received many commendations from the Stoughton Police Department, including a Distinguished Service Award in 2012.

The Massachusetts State Police Twitter page honored him and two other fallen officers on Wednesday.

This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty LEOs passed away suddenly within the last seven days. Officers John Santos, Sean Besarick, and Christopher Davis. May they rest in peace.https://t.co/6GRobC0Eob pic.twitter.com/IHio9Ud8Eo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2023

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community,” it said. “Three active-duty LEO’s passed away suddenly within the last seven days. Officers John Santos, Sean Besarick and Christopher Davis. May they rest in peace.”

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church in Stoughton, the obituary said.

