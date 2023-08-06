Star Actor Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Posting 'Antisemitism' Post on Instagram

Actor Jamie Foxx has apologized after sharing a purportedly antisemitic post on Instagram.

In his original post, the Hollywood star was accused of referencing the Jews who crucified Jesus as evidence of what “they” can do to people.

“They killed this dude named Jesus…,” he wrote to his nearly 17 million followers on Friday in a since-deleted Instagram post. “What do you think they’ll do to you? #FakeFriends #FakeLove.”

After a significant backlash to his comments, Foxx took again to the social networking site to clarify his “clumsy” remarks, insisting they were not directed at Jews but rather at a friend who had betrayed him.

“Hey, guys. I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who was offended by my post…,” he wrote. “I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense… that was never my intent… to clarify… I felt betrayed by a fake friend… and that’s what I meant about ‘they’ nothing more…”

“I have love in my heart for everyone,” he continued. “I support the Jewish community and all faiths… and I’m against all hate! Once again my deepest apologies.”

Among those who liked the post was actress Jennifer Aniston, who was also forced to clarify her stance.

“I do NOT support any form of antisemitism,” Aniston wrote on social media, seemingly agreeing that Foxx’s post was, in fact, an example of antisemitism.

The “Friends” actress added: “And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx has been subject to increased public scrutiny over recent months following reports that he had been hospitalized and was in a serious condition. He has yet to disclose the true nature of what he suffered.

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” Foxx wrote last month while updating his fans on his recovery.

Foxx was reportedly hospitalized in April, and while the exact cause hasn’t been revealed, the symptoms were severe enough for him to be admitted by doctors then.

These allegations of “antisemitism,” to the actor’s chagrin, have been the first non-health related headlines the actor has garnered since his scare.

Jewish groups have expressed concern over a rise in anti-semitic incidents in recent years. According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), there were 3,697 recorded incidents across the U.S. in 2022, a 36 percent rise from 2021.

