Quarterback Matthew Sluka of the UNLV Rebels drives upfield during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 13.
Starting Quarterback Quits Undefeated UNLV Mid-Season Due to Unfulfilled 'Commitments'

 By Bryan Chai  September 25, 2024 at 10:09am
When college football effectively turned into a business, many were concerned that it was only a matter of time before all of its players started making business — and only business — decisions.

An ugly situation in Las Vegas is proving those worriers correct.

For night owl and insomniac college football fans, the late hours of Tuesday were momentous because the starting quarterback of the undefeated UNLV Rebels spontaneously announced that he had abruptly left his team.

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing any additional games this season,” quarterback Matthew Sluka posted to X late Tuesday. “I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled.

“Despite discussions, it became clear these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future.

“I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

That announcement came as UNLV is enjoying a spotless 3-0 record, with Sluka leading the team in both passing yards and rushing yards.

Normally, anytime a prized — or even not-that-prized — quarterback leaves a college football program, it has to do with a lack of playing time or being buried on a depth chart.

Sluka’s situation obviously doesn’t echo that, at all.

Instead, Sluka’s issue with UNLV appears to have to do with that aforementioned NIL money — as well as other benefits.

Because of the oddity of a starting college quarterback suddenly ditching an undefeated team, social media was awash with reactions to Sluka’s plight.

Some, like college football analyst Danny Kanell told fans to simply accept this as the new normal:

Others, like longtime football coach and X user Jim Shapiro, called college football “broken.”

“Football was once built on the foundation of commitment, grit, finish what you start no matter the cost,” Shapiro lamented. “We should apologize now to future employers, wives, and children for the young men that are learning to quit or leave when things are difficult or times get tough.”

Conflicting reports further muddied the controversial situation.

Some on social media were reporting that all financial commitments were “completely met” and that the family had re-evaluated Sluka’s NIL worth with an agent.

Sluka’s father disputed those claims, which ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on:

According to Sluka’s father, his son did not receive the money he was supposed to get, with the school constantly “deferring” those payments. The family also claimed it did not “ask for a single dollar” more.

“Matt’s living expenses weren’t even covered,” Rittenberg added.

Whatever the truth of this matter is, it probably will be a more and more common issue as college football becomes awash with NIL money.

This “he said, he said”-situation brewing in Las Vegas looks like just the tip of the iceberg.

