Remember when Stormy Daniels’ accusations of an affair with Donald Trump first surfaced in the media, and the adulation her now disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti received from the establishment media as a result?

And remember how Tucker Carlson was ridiculed for calling him a “creepy porn lawyer,” only for Avenatti to later receive a 15 year sentence for all manner of fraud?

Stormy Daniels and the ladies of “The View” seem to remember only a hazy version of that, because now porn star Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), insists that she never trusted her “liberal darling” of an attorney.

While reporting on Daniels’ recent appearance on “The View,” Fox News reported that Daniels claimed she never trusted her former attorney, and that she “didn’t have a choice” but to hire him.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

After, as the Washington Examiner reported, lamenting her victimization at the hands of Trump’s “suicide bomber” supporters and, as Mediaite detailed, explaining she took Trump’s money “so that he could not have me killed,” the conversation returned to Daniels’ disgraced attorney.

Co-host Sara Haines asked Daniels, “So for a while, he was kind of seen like a liberal darling, someone who was championing your cause, supporting you, but when did you realize that something wasn’t right with this guy?”

Daniels answered that she knew Avenatti was shady from the beginning and, even worse, she ensured she was “never alone with him, not even for five seconds.”

If a porn star, a woman used to getting exploited by her bosses and on camera, didn’t feel safe with someone, then clearly that someone was next level creep.

At the end of the day, is Avenatti creepier than Daniels? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (395 Votes) No: 31% (177 Votes)

Daniels then claimed that, if you looked at her face in her recently released documentary “Stormy,” you could tell she didn’t buy any of his so-called “bull.”

Considering she happily posed for a splashy photo spread with Avenatti for Vogue in 2018, and had nothing but good things to say about him before his arrest, hopefully she will forgive anyone who views her claims with skepticism.

Still, if true, how creepy must he have been for a porn star to feel unsafe around him?

Of course, if she truly felt so unsafe around Avenatti, why did she choose him to represent her?

Why did she ever hire him in the first place?

According to Daniels, it was because “I didn’t have a choice. No one would touch my case at all because either they didn’t want to be associated with the adult film business or they didn’t want to go against Trump.”

Furthermore, Daniels claimed that she couldn’t afford most lawyers, but Avenatti chose to represent her case for only $100.

“And,” she clarified for the chattering ladies of “The View,” “Michael did listen, he did believe me, he had his own motives, but he did believe me.”

Honestly, he was probably one of the only ones.

Daniels changed her story innumerable times, up to and including signing a written statement that declared unequivocally that the story of her affair with Trump wasn’t true.

Really, the only reason the establishment media never called her out for her inconsistencies was because of the man she targeted.

That, and Daniels was a woman broaching a sex scandal on the cusp of the MeToo movement, meaning that anything she said would have been trusted at face value, regardless of how flimsy her story actually was.

Of course, as with many a modern liberal woman, Daniels betrayed no inkling of how much power she truly had.

Fox reported that Daniels said Avenatti “used his powers for evil,” before making an obscene remark about his recreational activities in prison. Avenatti “has more power than I could ever hope to have, because he is a White man and he didn’t show his [private parts] on camera. But he’s probably showing it somewhere else now.”

In reality, Daniels was, and is, the one who truly had the power, but she’s been blinded by the victimhood mentality of the modern left.

Simply as a woman, Daniels had more power than Avenatti, despite Avenatti becoming so ubiquitous in the media, that, during a 2018 episode of “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro made the ridiculous comparison of Avenatti to “the Holy Spirit.”

Likewise, the details of her story ensured that the media would hang on her every word, despite how quickly her libel suit against Trump fell apart.

In contrast to Avenatti, she has not been incarcerated, she has been fawned over by the establishment media for years, and her notoriety has given her the capacity to make money.

But, thanks to the idiocy of the leftists she let into her circle of friends, she’s been duped into thinking she’s powerless.

Feminism betrayed women long, long ago.

And Daniels is just one of its many victims.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.