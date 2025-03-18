Stunning Crash Sees Police Cruiser Literally Cut in Two

Authorities have confirmed that tragedy has befallen the fraternity of California police officers.

According to multiple reports, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. died after a car chase gone awry — including the sort of wreckage one has to see to believe.

According to KABC-TV, Cuevas, 36 and a six-year veteran of the of the department, was involved in a fatal car chase Monday in Victorville, California.

“Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., a 22-year-old San Bernardino resident, was identified as the suspect involved in the chase,” KABC reported. “He will be booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer and causing death or serious injury.”

The outlet added: “Authorities say Turner has previously been arrested for evading police and causing another officer to crash. He also has a lengthy record for vehicular thefts.”

The New York Post reported that Cuevas was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The Post noted that the incident began around 11 a.m., when authorities tried to pull over Turner, who allegedly refused to stop, sparking the catastrophic car chase.

Turner also reportedly fled the scene of the wreckage, before ultimately being apprehended on foot.

Has America become too soft on criminals and too hard on law-abiding citizens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While all wanton loss of police life is tragic enough on its own, Turner’s chase also led to the almost unbelievable destruction of a police cruiser.

You can watch KABC’s coverage of the incident — and horrific wreckage — below:







Sheriff Shannon Dicus heaped praise on Cuevas during a media session, according to the Post.

“Hector was described as a devout family man and by his law enforcement partners a cop’s cop who has the ability to go between dealing with the most hard core gang member to turning around and being able to talk to a child and making sure they felt safe and knew that they were protected,” Dicus said.

You can watch that media session below:







Dicus added that Cuevas was “the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be.”

Cuevas leaves behind his wife and two children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.