Share
News
Activists with the indigenous environmental network block an entrance to the White House as they protest the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a file photo from June 2021. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on the contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June.
Activists with the indigenous environmental network block an entrance to the White House as they protest the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a file photo from June 2021. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on the contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Supreme Court Rejects Environmentalists' Pleas, Green-Lights Pipeline Construction

 By Nick Pope  July 27, 2023 at 8:35am
Share

The Supreme Court has allowed construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume Thursday.

The court granted an application to vacate all stays against the pipeline’s construction Thursday in response to an emergency petition from the project’s developers, according to a court order.

The order temporarily overrides orders from lower courts which mandated that construction halt while various legal challenges against it play out.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a natural gas pipeline stretching about 303 miles between northwestern West Virginia and southern Virginia, according to a website for Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia.

The Supreme Court’s move represents a major success for Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has been a strong supporter of the pipeline.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Has Most Absurd Response When Asked About Biden Going After Home Appliances

Manchin previously slammed the Fourth Circuit for issuing a stay against a section of the pipeline’s construction in mid-July, calling the move “unlawful.”

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to fast-track the pipeline’s construction as a part of June’s debt-ceiling deal. Their agreement, reflected in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, instructed all relevant federal agencies to issue all outstanding permits for the pipeline so that construction could proceed to completion.

“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one,” Manchin said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the President signed.”

Should more oil and natural gas drilling be allowed?

The Biden administration sided with the pipeline’s developers Wednesday, telling the Supreme Court that it should vacate the stays against construction from lower courts.

Environmentalists have vociferously opposed the pipeline’s construction.

They have targeted Manchin for his support of the pipeline and fossil fuel interests.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nick Pope
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'
Supreme Court Rejects Environmentalists' Pleas, Green-Lights Pipeline Construction
DOJ Drops Campaign Finance Charge Against Dem Megadonor, Alleged Fraudster
GOP Rep: White House Turned 'Into a Trap House' Over Drug Discoveries
Biden's DHS Sec Needs Help Answering Basic Presidential History Questions
See more...

Conversation