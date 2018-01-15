The Western Journal

It Sure Sounds Like Tim Allen Is Still Interested in Bringing ‘Last Man Standing’ Back to TV

By Becky Loggia
January 15, 2018 at 4:29pm

As support for the conservative-leaning “Roseanne” reboot grows, fans of another popular ABC sitcom have called for the company to bring the series back as well.

Numerous fans of ABC’s popular “Last Man Standing” featuring Tim Allen used social media to express their views and call for a reboot of the show after it had been unexpectedly canceled.

And some couldn’t help but call out the suspected hypocrisy of the company, which ran the show for six successful seasons — though many seemed excited for a possible reboot, even suggesting a “guest shoot” between the two revived shows.

“@ABCNetwork you get rid of last man standing because of its political views, yet Roseanne is pro Trump and you are gonna let her share her views,” wrote one Twitter user. “Someone is a little hypocritical and pro Trump at ABC.”

“Would love to see the show give Tim Allen or his “Last Man Standing” character a guest shot,” another Twitter user wrote. “I’m sure Roseanne’s family would shop at Outdoor Man.”

Allen himself gave a statement to PageSix on par with fans’ views, detailing his delight at the possibility of a reboot and that he is with those who want to see his character back on the screen.

“The support from all the fans to bring back ‘Last Man Standing’ is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated,” Allen said. “I … would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank.”

“I know fans would love nothing more than for us to take the cover off, fire up the engine, back this care out of the garage and get it back on the highway, full-throttle,” he added. “My sentiment sits in the front seat beside you.”

Along with fans who criticized the cancellation, Allen tweeted last May that he was blindsided by the disappointing news, with many suggesting that politics may have been at play in the decision.

However, the company has vehemently denied any claim that it was, in fact, politically motivated.

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it,” said ABC Entertainment Chief Channing Dungey, adding that Allen was a “valuable member” and the decision ultimately came down to show scheduling.

Dungey explained the cancellation for ABC’s second most-watched comedy “came up to the end” of its pact with the network, and executives were unable to “create room for it.”

And though it remains to be seen what will happen with the popular sitcom, fans have remained excited for ABC’s other reboot of “Roseanne,” including returning cast members who feel the show has something to say about politics — no matter which side the viewer is on.

“People feel like they can’t disagree and still love each other and talk to each other,” said Sara Gilbert, who plays one of Roseanne’s daughter’s on the show.

“It’s a great thing to have a family divided by politics but still filled with love,” she added.

