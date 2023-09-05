Surging MLB Pitcher Follows God's 'Perfect Will' Amid Life's and Game's Uncertainties

A red-hot Seattle Mariners pitcher is citing his faith in God amid the uncertainty of his team’s playoff hunt.

Logan Gilbert has proved key to the Mariners’ explosive second half of the season, with the right-hander recording a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts.

Seattle has surged into first place in the American League West during the same time, posting a 21-6 record in August. Before Tuesday’s games, the Mariners were tied with the Houston Astros atop the division with the Texas Rangers one game back.

Gilbert boasts a fastball that can reach a velocity of the upper 90s, as well as a slider with explosive movement.







He has 12 wins on the season — good for second in the AL — against just five losses.

The 26-year-old Florida native cited his club’s cohesion as key to its run after a winning start against the Kansas City Royals last month, according to ESPN.

“Everybody’s playing the best brand of baseball that we can right now on every side — pitching, defense, hitting,” he said. “It’s fun to be in this spot.”

Gilbert discussed his faith as the driving force in his life in a May video for Play4Him.

“Everything I do, I’m trying to glorify God and use the talents that He’s given me on the baseball field and in life,” he said.

“I think I’m in a better spot when I recognize my dependence on God and his plan and his perfect will,” Gilbert said.







He has also discussed his gratitude to God on his Instagram account.

“Very thankful for another healthy season! God has provided for me in so many ways this year. Also very thankful for this team and all we accomplished this year,” Gilbert said in a post at the end of last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Gilbert (@logangilbert22)

The 6-foot-6 righthander placed his fate in God’s hands earlier this season when the trade grapevine suggested the Mariners were seeking to deal him for young prospects.

“You hear things,” he said of the rumors at the time, according to The Seattle Times.

“It’s part of the business,” Gilbert said. “I’m not too worried about it. I just kind of keep my head down and trust in God’s plan and what He’s got for me. That’s pretty much it.”

He recorded nine strikeouts in his last start against the New York Mets — although he got the loss in a 2-1 defeat.







Gilbert is next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday in a road matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

