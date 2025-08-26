Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Brand Themselves as Teachers in Engagement Announcement

Pop singer Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce on social media Tuesday.

The “Fortnight” singer themed an Instagram post about her coming wedding around her songwriting and Kelce’s athleticism.

She wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Added alongside the comment was a firecracker emoji.

Swift also shared five images of herself with Kelce — one prominently featuring an engagement ring.

Comments on the post were disabled.

The singer, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs star, also 35, began dating during the 2023 NFL season, which featured shots of Swift at the team’s games — much to the chagrin of many sports fans.

Her social media engagement announcement was well-received among her followers on Instagram.

Within just an hour, the post had received nearly 13 million likes.

The engagement announcement comes almost two weeks after Swift joined her now-fiancé and his brother Jason Kelce on the duo’s “New Heights” podcast.

The podcast appearance broke record for concurrent views of a podcast on YouTube, the Guinness World Records announced.

At one point during the live broadcast, a total of 1.3 million people tuned in simultaneously.

Total viewership exceeded almost 21 million views as of Tuesday.

Swift might have hinted at the engagement announcement when she said, “I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Eras Tour era, but I was also entering a new era.”

NFL fans who were tired of Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games might have to wait until Kelce retires, rather than hoping for another one of her infamous, high-profile breakups.

