Teddy Roosevelt's 1919 Quote on Immigration Is the Single Best Take We've Ever Heard

President Theodore Roosevelt lived an eventful life — a thoroughly American life. And it was at the very end of it that he penned what might be the best description of what the American immigrant should be.

Perhaps you’ve seen it before; while it’s a quote attributed to Roosevelt in 1907, it was actually written on Jan. 3, 1919 — just after the end of World War I and three days before he died of a pulmonary embolism at the age of 60.

Roosevelt’s time in the White House was then almost a decade in the past, and his unsuccessful third-party run — although the only time a third-party candidate has finished above a Republican or Democrat in electoral votes in post-Civil War electoral history — was five years in the past, but he’d been active on the social front, in particular with the American Defense Society.

The ADS, which supported both intervention in World War I and immigrant assimilation, had made Roosevelt the group’s first honorary president. And it was to them, Snopes noted, that he addressed his last important bit of communication — the perfect idea of what legal immigration should look like.

Roosevelt’s missive was initially read at an “All-American concert” in New York City held by the ADS at the end of the war.

“I cannot be with you, and so all I can do is to wish you Godspeed,” the letter read. “There may be no sagging back in the fight for Americanism merely because the war is over.”

Then came the meat of it:

“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin,” Roosevelt wrote.

“But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American,” he added.

“There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all.

“We have room for but one flag, the American flag … We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language … and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”

The original document — with the correct date, not 1907 — can be found at the Theodore Roosevelt Center here.

Nor was it the only time Roosevelt expressed these beliefs, as Snopes noted:

“Let us say to the immigrant not that we hope he will learn English, but that he has got to learn it,” he said in 1916.

“Let the immigrant who does not learn it go back. He has got to consider the interest of the United States, or he should not stay here. He must be made to see that his opportunities in this country depend upon his knowing English and observing American standards. The employer cannot be permitted to regard him only as an industrial asset.”

What, pray tell, would Roosevelt think of our modern uniparty elites, who ask who will pick our fruit if we don’t allow illegal immigrants to freely cross our southern border and become industrial assets?

What would he think of displays of divided loyalties like these?

What would he think of classrooms where English as a second language students outnumber other students — and sap public resources?

We don’t even have to ask. He put his thoughts down for us over a hundred years ago. His thoughts still ring so true that the only issue is finding space to include them on a MAGA cap.

