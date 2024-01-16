Terrorists Pull Off Another Deadly Attack Inside Israel, Multiple Casualties Being Reported

Two Palestinian men killed an elderly woman and wounded at least 17 other people — including numerous children — in a daylight terror attack Monday in west-central Israel, police say.

The men, who are believed to be related and who entered Israel illegally from the West Bank last week, stabbed at least three people during a rampage in which they stole three cars and used them to run over pedestrians.

The attacks began at around 1:30 p.m. local time, The Times of Israel reported, citing police sources and witnesses.

Per the report, the men stole a car in the Israeli city of Ra’anana just around the time local children were getting out of school for the day.

They pulled the driver, a woman, out of the vehicle, stabbed her and then used her car to run over several other victims. At some point, the vehicle got stuck, so the two abandoned it.

They then carjacked another vehicle and continued their rampage through the city, police said.

Children were among those targeted in the second rampage.

According to Haaretz, the two suspects crashed the second car during their attacks and hijacked another one.

One of the perpetrators stabbed a female motorist and two others while he sought another vehicle. The other man commandeered a second vehicle and the duo continued to ram into civilians.

Will the conflict in Israel soon escalate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I saw someone stab three people next to the mall, steal a car and run people over with it,” a witness to the attacks told the Times of Israel.

One of the victims died at a local hospital.

Our mission to restore security for the Israeli people has never been more pressing. Just this morning, a Palestinian terrorist stabbed an innocent 79-year-old woman to death, then used multiple cars to run down 17 other pedestrians in the city of Ra’anana. pic.twitter.com/nnnJu4ILmS — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) January 15, 2024

She was later identified as 79-year-old Edna Bluestein of Ra’anana.

The victim of today’s Palestinian terror attack in the Israeli city of Ra’anana has been identified as 79-year-old Edna Blustein, a resident of the city. May her memory be a blessing. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/qbfep7s00E — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) January 15, 2024

Seven of the 17 victims were described as either children or teenagers.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst shared a video from the scene, which showed a white sedan crashed into a curb.

Investigators and soldiers were guarding the scene, some of them with rifles.

UPDATE: One Israeli killed, 17 wounded in ramming/stabbing attack in Ra’anana. Two suspects arrested are Palestinians from Hebron. pic.twitter.com/Z1wXacJ5DR — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 15, 2024

Police identified the suspects as 25-year-old Ahmed Zidat and his uncle, 44-year-old Mahmoud Zidad of Bani Naim, a town in the West Bank.

It is believed both suspects entered Israel last week after having been previously banned from the country and had been working at a car wash in Ra’anana.

Both were arrested and interrogated.

Two victims from the attacks were hospitalized in critical condition — a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man — the Times reported.

Monday’s terror attacks come amid Israel’s fourth month of fighting Islamic terror following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that left more than 1,200 Israeli citizens dead.

Police said they believe there might be additional suspects in Monday’s deadly attacks.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.