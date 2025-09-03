Share
News
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Tells Schools to Embrace Prayer in Wake of New Bill, Provides Specific Text

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2025 at 6:58am
Share

One day after a new law supporting prayer in school took effect, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged schools to implement it and suggested the Lord’s Prayer as an example.

Senate Bill 11, which was passed in June, allows schools who want to implement such a policy to have a time of prayer in school. It requires all schools to “adopt a policy requiring every campus of the district or school to provide students and employees with an opportunity to participate in a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious text on each school day.”

The law says schools have six months to adopt a policy. Instructional time cannot be reduced to make room for the period of prayer, according to the law.

Parental permission is required to participate in any prayer session, according to the law.

The law requires the Attorney General to defend any school sued for its implementation of the prayer policy.

“In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up,” Paxton said, according to a news release posted on his website.

“Twisted, radical liberals want to erase Truth, dismantle the solid foundation that America’s success and strength were built upon, and erode the moral fabric of our society. Our nation was founded on the rock of Biblical Truth, and I will not stand by while the far-left attempts to push our country into the sinking sand,” he said.

Should public schools include prayer and Bible teaching?

“For Texas students considering how to best utilize this time, Attorney General Paxton encourages children to begin with the Lord’s Prayer, as taught by Jesus Christ,” Paxton’s release added.

Republican State Rep. David Spiller said the bill helps school districts that are “caught between community expectations and legal uncertainty,” according to the Texas Tribune.

“SB 11 is about protecting the freedom of those who choose to pray, and just as importantly, protecting the rights of those who choose not to,” he said.

Related:
Watch: Top Trump Official Leads Entire Cabinet in 'Powerful Prayer' for Texas Before Reporters Arrived

“At a time when faith is under attack in so many areas of public life, SB11 reaffirms that our First Amendment rights don’t stop at the schoolhouse door. In Texas, we still believe in the power of prayer and we’re not afraid to defend it,” Spiller wrote on Instagram.

Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton said the law flows from America’s deep connection to faith.

“We are a state and nation built on ‘In God We Trust.’ You have to ask: are our schools better or worse off since prayer was taken out in the 1960s?” Middleton said, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Litigious atheists are no longer going to get to decide for everyone else if students and educators exercise their religious liberties during school hours,” Middleton said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Texas Attorney General Tells Schools to Embrace Prayer in Wake of New Bill, Provides Specific Text
Disney to Pay $10 Million for Violating Children's Privacy Rules with Certain YouTube Videos
Agitators Set Up Guillotine Outside ICE Building Amid Clash with Law Enforcement
Trump to Relocate Space Command Headquarters, Reversing Biden Decision
Trump Announces He's Awarding Rudy Giuliani with the 'Highest Civilian Honor' After Serious Injury
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation