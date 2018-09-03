SECTIONS
Texas Sheriff Heartbroken After Illegal Aliens Murder 2 Police Dogs

(Glynnis Jones / Shutterstock.com)

By Steven Beyer
at 3:12pm
Over the weekend, two canines, who were helping Aransas and Refugio County Duputies, were strangled to death by an illegal immigrant. The dogs were assisting in a police chase after more than a dozen individuals jumped out of a truck.

The chase started when a police officer pulled over a black Ford pickup north of Holiday Beach. The pickup pulled over, but then took off leading to a high speed chase.

The truck then hit a brush line where 14-16 people jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

According to a Facebook post by the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office, Refugio County offered canines to assist in the chase that were “non agressive, non-bite trained.”

The Sheriff’s Office writes that, while they had dogs they could deploy that could defend themselves, they chose to use these dogs to protect individuals that were caught in a chase such as this.

Officers soon located three individuals and apprehended two of them. However, one individual evaded capture and yelled out in Spanish, “If you want me, come and get me.”

It was then that the officers found the two canines strangled to death. The sheriff’s office wrote, “The collars carrying trackers had been twisted tightly about their necks causing their deaths.”

Six individuals were eventually captured including the individual believed to have been responsible for the death of the dogs. The sheriff’s office writes that those who were captured are believed to be from Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

“While most “Bail Outs” end with detentions after exhaustive searches they do not show this level of aggressive behavior,” the sheriff office writes, “Serving as a reminder to officers yesterday afternoon that while we are still dealing with individuals who may have questionable immigration status these encounters can turn just as violent as any domestic dispute we respond to.”

They continue by saying, “And while every effort is being taken to insure everyone’s safety, we are reminded that not everyone we encounter shows the same level of respect for the rule of law and or life even for highly trained animals.”

The office reminded its readers that these dogs aren’t originally intended to track dangerous suspects, but rather individuals who are missing due to dementia and Alzheimer’s.

They write, “It was an afternoon that left me wondering how many lives of Dementia and Alzheimer’s individuals in the future may have been put at risk with the deaths of these two Canines.”

