Thousands of New Epstein Files Released, Including Missing Minute of Security Footage

A House panel has begun releasing documents about Jeffrey Epstein that had been held by the Department of Justice.

“Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice,” the House Oversight Committee said in a news release on its website.

A Google Drive contains the files.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer: “I can tell you from listening to the six [Epstein] survivors in there today that the government has failed them… So we’re going to do everything we can to make this right for the victims.” pic.twitter.com/dYYgw3H8eS — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) September 2, 2025

Some derided the release as nothing new.

“The 33,000 pages of Epstein documents [the committee chairman] has decided to ‘release’ were already mostly public information,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said, according to The Washington Post.

“To the American people — don’t let this fool you,” he said.

The announcement came as members of the House are dueling over a discharge petition that would bring to the House floor legislation calling for every Epstein file held by the government to be released within 30 days.

Reps. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, and Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, need 218 signatures on the petition to bring the bill to the floor. They currently have 86 signers.

As a survivor, the thing that really gets me here is that dems say they’re here to “protect” women – no they’re not – this is a political wedge for them in the midterms. Where were they for the Epstein victims the last 4 years? Dems couldn’t even protect the identities of… https://t.co/oFoe4uqGxN — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 2, 2025

“These women have been fighting for 30 years for justice and have nothing,” Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, a Republican, said when explaining why she signed the petition.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, another Republican, is not on board now that documents are being released through the Oversight Committee.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” he said.

Newly released footage fills the one-minute gap in Jeffrey Epstein’s jail surveillance video on the night of his suicide. The disputed minute spans from 11:58:59 pm on Aug. 9, 2019, to midnight on Aug. 10, 2019. pic.twitter.com/LHDaiA7qsF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2025

As noted by Fox News, the data dump includes one crucial minute of a missing FBI file.

A previous FBI security video release omitted one minute from 11:58:59 on Aug. 9, 2019, to midnight on Aug. 10, 2019.

The missing minute did not show anything to change the existing narrative surrounding Epstein’s death.

