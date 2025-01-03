Three Arrested After 'Good Samaritan' Is Found Dead Next to Smoldering Car

Three people have been arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of an Arizona man.

As Paul Clifford, 53, and his family were celebrating in their home in Pima County, a man, who has since been arrested, came to the door at about 1:20 a.m., according to KSAZ-TV.

The man asked for help with his car, and Clifford thought he would be a good Samaritan and help.

He never came home.

In time, his body was found near a smoldering car.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigated and, on Monday, moved in on three suspects.

“PCSD Homicide Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property, and the Pima Regional SWAT Team served the warrant at the indicated location,” the department said.

“The suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence and eventually called 9-1-1 to negotiate a surrender. All three suspects exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident.”

Elmer Smith, 19, Jack Upchurch, 40, and Wendy Scott, 16, were all arrested.

The three were locked up in the Pima County Adult Detention Center, according to the Arizona Republic. All three suspects face first-degree murder charges, as well as other charges, according to KVOA.

UPDATE: Pima County Sheriffs Department says suspects are in custody related to murder of Paul Clifford after a standoff tonight. PCSD says more details will be released tomorrow. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/darR2PNmGf — Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) December 31, 2024

In a GoFundMe post, Sabrina Vining, who said she was Clifford’s daughter, remembered her father as a “gentle giant” with a “huge, caring heart.”

“[W]e are praying for swift justice,” she wrote.

“I feel so empty. We planned to grow old together, live into our 90s, and die of old age,” said Christina Clifford, Paul’s widow, according to KPNX.

She recalled her husband’s response when he was asked for help.

The man seeking assistance “sounded nothing but sincere, ‘Please, I broke down. I can’t get any help. I just need a jump. Will you please help me,’” she recalled.

Her husband could not be talked out of helping.

“I said, ‘No, don’t go. We can call somebody.’ He said, ‘No, nobody is coming to help them. I need to help them,’ and went out the door,” she said.

