Three Teachers from Same School Die in 3 Months, School Releases Statement

An elementary school in Thomasville, North Carolina, has had a string of deaths among its teachers.

In the past three months, three teachers at Thomasville Primary School have died, according to WGHP-TV.

The teachers who died were second-grade teacher Andrea White-Hunter, who died on Nov. 14, kindergarten teacher Eva Shetley, who died on Jan. 13, and second-grade teacher Terry Register, who died on Feb. 11.

Thomasville City Schools said the causes of the teachers’ deaths couldn’t be released “out of respect for the families of the deceased,” WGHP reported.

The district added that “different and unique health concerns” played a role in each death.

“Our crisis team and counselors from across our district were on site in each instance and stayed for as long as needed to ensure the needs of students and staff were met,” the district said in a statement.

“Our entire community is rallying around the school and our district and we appreciate the love and support of all those around us during this difficult time.”

The school had a remote learning day on Friday so that students, families and staff could “engage with the resources being made available by many of our community partners,” the statement said.



White-Hunter was 38 years old, according to her obituary.

Shetley was 65 years old, according to her obituary. She taught at Thomasville for 22 years, according to her biography on the school website.

A woman who said Shetley had taught her daughter’s kindergarten class posted on the obituary webpage, saying, “She was the sweetest woman and would do anything to help my daughter succeed. … She truly is going to miss her as are we.”

Register was 49 years old. He had previously taught at a high school and community college and was also a rescue squad instructor, according to his obituary. He died in his sleep.

Register is survived by his parents, spouse and two sons who were adopted five years ago.

