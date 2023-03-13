Tiger Woods Launches Blistering Response After Sexual Assault Allegations: Just a 'Jilted Ex'

Parler Share
Golfer Tiger Woods prepares to present the Genesis Invitational trophy to Jon Rahm in Pacific Palisades, California, on Feb. 19. (Michael Owens / Getty Images)

 By Bryan Chai  March 13, 2023 at 11:23am
Unlike the first sex scandal that rocked his career, legendary golfer Tiger Woods is not being nearly as mum when it comes to the most recent allegations against him.

Woods, the 47-year-old golfing phenom, has found himself in another ugly legal battle involving a former paramour — and could be on the hook for an exorbitant sum of money.

To wit, since his highly publicized and controversial breakup with the mother of his children, Elin Nordegren, Woods has been bouncing around the dating circuit.

That list of love interests included Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and, most recently, Erica Herman.

While the Vonn breakup appeared to largely be amicable, the same cannot be said about the breakup with Herman.

According to multiple outlets, including the New York Post and TMZ, Herman is taking Woods to court over a non-disclosure agreement that she wants annulled. She filed the papers last week.

Herman has cited the Speak Out Act — which allows NDA’s to be voided if there is a case of sexual assault — to null the NDA she had signed with Woods when they began dating. The two had been publicly linked since 2017.

According to the Post, this entire ordeal has gotten very nasty, very quickly.

Not only is Herman seeking for the NDA to be voided, but she is also seeking a whopping $30 million from Woods’s estate.

Worth noting, however, is that while Herman has indicated that there are, in fact, allegations of sexual abuse, nothing specific has been noted in court documents obtained by outlets.

Given the severity of these allegations, it’s not entirely surprising to see Woods’s legal team respond with equally harsh language.

“Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute,” Woods’s legal filings read.

“Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding.”

As the Post noted, one of the key issues at the heart of this scandal involved the cohabitation situation of Woods and Herman.

Herman has apparently laid claim to being “tricked” by Woods to vacate their domicile when the two broke up. (Woods owned the property.)

According to Herman, she had an “oral tenancy agreement” with Woods that should have guaranteed her another five years of living in Woods’s Florida mansion.

Woods and his legal team have denied that any such verbal agreement was in place.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
