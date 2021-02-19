Tim Allen and Richard Karn have come together once again for a new construction-based series on the History Channel.

It will share some resemblance to “Tool Time,” the fictional show within a show from the ’90s comedy “Home Improvement,” the New York Post reported.

In the original “Tool Time,” Allen played Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, and Karn played Al Borland. The duo were known for their comedic antics that made “Home Improvement” such a success.

Over two decades after the show ended in 1999, Allen and Karn will now co-host a competition series that Allen said is “kind of a live version of ‘Tool Time.'”

The show will be called “Assembly Required,” and all 10 episodes have already been filmed. YouTube star April Wilkerson will be featured as “the show’s resident builder expert,” and the series is set to premiere Tuesday.

“Assembly Required” will consist of three challengers battling head-to-head as they try to create unique inventions. These will include “a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower, an all-in-one riding comfort mower, a do-it-yourself jacuzzi, a BBQ bicycle and more,” according to Variety.

Due to the pandemic, all of the episodes were filmed virtually. Executive producer Brent Montgomery said that while it presented a challenge, the format also added some positives to the show.

“We really think being able to highlight these people through their own environment started at a really nice baseline because they’re using a lot of their own equipment and are in their home turf,” he said.

“It gives us an incredible foundation to do some new and cool stuff in subsequent seasons.”

Allen is one of the rare outspoken conservatives in the entertainment business. His latest sitcom, “Last Man Standing,” is currently in its ninth and final season, according to Cinema Blend.

Despite its success, “Last Man Standing” almost fell victim to the left’s scheme to shut down any entertainment productions that skew right of center. ABC canceled the show in 2017, but it was picked up by Fox a year later.

Allen plays Mike Baxter, a notably conservative character. He was not afraid to speak out about the show’s meaning in 2018 following its revival by Fox.

“We were sticking it to progressives – not Democrats,” he said in 2018, according to USA Today. “The really noisy part of the Democratic Party, just like the really noisy part of the Republican Party, is easy pickings. We were doing that constantly.”

“Home Improvement” aired on ABC in the ’90s, which is why Allen said he considered himself “an ABC guy” in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly. In a sign of the leftward-moving trend of the media, ABC essentially turned its back on the long-time star.

“I was shocked when we got canned when we did because we weren’t finished — that’s where my frustration came from,” Allen said.

While “Home Improvement” was not an overtly political show, it certainly depicted traditional conservative values, just like “Last Man Standing.” Those are values that large media corporations are becoming less likely to depict.

Yet try as it might, ABC was not able to cancel Tim Allen or his conservative views. He found success on Fox, and now he will appear on the History Channel.

Allen has always been bold about his politics, which may be exactly why he has remained relevant despite having views contrary to those of most people in Hollywood.

Instead of lying down and accepting his fate when ABC canceled “Last Man Standing,” he remained outspoken and eventually found a new home.

Conservatives have slowly been learning that there are better alternatives to simply allowing themselves to be canceled. On Friday, actress Gina Carano signed a deal with the conservative company The Daily Wire after being canned by Disney for the heinous crime of being a conservative.

Prominent figures like Allen and Carano display a clear message for conservatives: We must fight back in the culture wars.

If we do, we may actually be able to change the political structure of the entertainment industry.

