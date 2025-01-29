Tim Walz Told to 'Get a Lawyer' After His MSNBC 'Nazi' Attack on Elon Musk

For whatever reason, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is still getting airtime. But his comments on Tuesday might land him in court.

After his losing bid to become vice president, the Democratic governor is still making appearances on leftist talk shows.

Just like during the campaign, he’s not letting the truth get in the way of his perspective.

On Tuesday, Walz appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” with host Rachel Maddow where he spoke about President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal grants.

During his comments, Walz felt like throwing out for viewers the left’s new favorite smear about X owner Elon Musk, accusing him of doing a Nazi salute.

Commentator Collin Rugg posted the following clip to X.

JUST IN: A frantic Tim Walz says “of course” Elon Musk did a Nazi salute at Trump’s rally in Washington D.C. during a meltdown of a rant on MSNBC. That sounds like defamation. Walz said he is “fatigued” before he likened Musk to a Nazi. The failed Vice Presidential candidate… pic.twitter.com/hjHxiJSBqi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2025

On questions of whether or not “President Musk,” as Walz referred to him, “gave a Nazi salute” during his speech on Inauguration Day, Walz stated to Maddow, “Of course he did.”

Should Elon Musk take legal action against Tim Walz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The controversy here stems from Musk’s speech that day at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. where he addressed the crowd telling them, “[T]hank you for making [Trump’s election] happen,” before grabbing his heart and saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

Immediately, speculation swirled as to what Musk was actually doing as many likened the gesture he did in between those comments to a Nazi salute.

To their credit, the Anti-Defamation League threw cold water on the affair, calling it, “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.”

That has not stopped Walz as Tuesday proved. Now, Musk might do something about it.

Musk responded to the suggestion that he sue Walz saying, “Good idea.”

One user, replying directly to Walz’s X account told him to, “Get a lawyer.”

Hey Tim Walz, You just defamed Elon Musk. Get a lawyer.pic.twitter.com/t1ZFHNflBl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2025

The left’s favorite pastime is calling anyone whose politics don’t align with theirs a Nazi, but tolerance for such rhetoric is thinning.

Maddow broadcasts to 1.4 million people as MSNBC’s number one program.

With CNN settling their defamation case with a Navy veteran, the legal climate for litigating against these major networks’ amplified smears looks ripe.

By virtue of his association with Trump, Musk will endure an onslaught of this treatment for the next four years, but he doesn’t just have to grit his teeth and bear it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.