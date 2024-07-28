When I was young, I suffered from extremely low self-esteem. I had some trauma I didn’t know how to process, and it made me hate myself.

I remember thinking I was too skinny and too ugly, that no boy would ever love me. I just wanted to be beautiful like other girls I saw, confident and outgoing.

Because of the wrong identity I had, I made some poor choices. I needed a big change.

It wasn’t until I was 18 and I went to a year-long internship dedicated to pursuing Jesus and finding your calling that I began to truly see my worth.

I remember having a dream where I was wearing a white dress. I was shining and radiant, my hair long and flowing. Most importantly, I was happy and confident. When I woke up I heard the Holy Spirit say, “That is who you are.”

As Jesus began to transform me and I began to understand my identity in Him, for the first time in my life I knew I was truly beautiful.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come,” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

If you’re anywhere near my age (late 30s), you probably remember the hit teen movie from the late ’90s “She’s All That.” What girl didn’t love the make-over reveal moment when Rachel Leigh Cook walks down the stairs to have Freddie Prince Jr. swoon over her. (Like she was ever unattractive in the first place!)

I longed for that moment for myself, but I didn’t realize what I needed was for Jesus to give me a make-over on the inside.

He gave me a new heart and a new life, completely separate from my past and the bad things done to me. All the mistakes I had made were gone.

“I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me,” (Galatians 2:20).

When I surrendered to Him, He began to show me how I had been thinking wrongly about who I was. He showed me my infinite worth in Him, something I could never get from others’ acceptance or a man’s love.

Jesus showed me who He made me, and there was nothing I could do to change it! However, it was my choice to believe it. I had to fight for my future to keep walking in my true identity.

He changed me from the inside out, and He wants to do the same for you! Maybe you’ve never surrendered to Him fully. It’s as simple as confessing:

“Jesus I believe in you! You are the son of God! You can change me from the inside out! I give you control.”

Maybe you have said this prayer, but you feel like you’re still your old self and nothing has changed. That is a lie from the enemy!

When you accepted Jesus, you exchanged your old life for HIS life. Your past is gone.

Start walking in the promises of who you are in Christ. His Spirit will transform you from the inside out, giving you the best possible make-over.

