Baseball Player Hits Game-Winning Home Run, Baptizes Teammate on Field After Game: 'Thank You Jesus'

Brewer Hicklen, an outfielder with the Nashville Sounds, baptized his teammate, Wes Clarke, on Saturday after hitting a two-run home run that secured his team’s 4-1 win against the Memphis Redbirds.

The incident unfolded shortly after the AAA minor-league game ended at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hicklen and Clarke both changed out of their uniforms and wore “Jesus Won” T-shirts as the baptism took place on the field with fans still in the stands, Sports Spectrum reported.

Afterward, the first baseman hugged his wife and teammates to celebrate the blessed event.

God is at work at every level of the sports world. 🙌 That was on full display Saturday in Nashville, when Nashville Sounds minor league baseball player Wes Clarke was baptized by his teammate, friend and fellow follower of Christ, Brewer Hicklen.https://t.co/2kofdon28e pic.twitter.com/7Kxz5Yfpf1 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) July 10, 2024

The 24-year-old minor-leaguer wrote an emotional Instagram post the following day to commemorate the occasion.

“Had the privilege of being baptized yesterday on the field by one of my good friends @BrewerHicklen after our game,” Clarke wrote.

“Thank you Jesus for this amazing moment in my life,” he said. “I am incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so many supportive people. It was such a special night!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Clarke (@wessclarke)

Clarke, a former star at the University of South Carolina, describes himself as a “Man of God” in his X bio and as a “Christ follower” on Instagram.

On both social media accounts, he references the Bible passage 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Hicklen is a devout Christian from Huntsville, Alabama, whose X bio reads: “Thankful for a loving God.”

He hit a two-run home run in the first inning of Saturday’s game, his 16th of the season. Hicklen has hit two more since then and leads the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate with 18 homers.

Before he baptized his teammate, Hicklen shared a five-minute Gospel presentation with the crowd, according to Sports Spectrum.

Many on social media expressed support and well-wishes following the baptism.

🙏 Praise God — Patricia Cates (@patricia_cates2) July 11, 2024

I was there. It was beautiful. — 👑Child of God👑 (@His_Child2000) July 11, 2024

Beautiful. The power of forgiveness and grace through Christ! — Jason Probasco (@Goblue3181) July 11, 2024

During these troubling times, when pro athletes and leagues are lionized for disrespecting the national anthem and promoting degeneracy, it’s encouraging to witness testimonies of faith underscoring that Christ is king.

