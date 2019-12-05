SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Toddler Dies Tragically After Running Back into Flames To Find Puppy

By Kim Davis
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:32pm
An Arkansas family is mourning the death of 23-month-old Loki Sharp, who died after running into his family’s burning home to save his puppy.

Loki’s parents, Deshay Wilson and Kurtis Sharp, are grieving over the loss of their little boy, who they described as spunky and fun-loving.

When a fire broke out their Gentry, Arkansas, home on Nov. 30, the family was outside.

They called for help and were attempting to extinguish some of the flames when Loki went back inside.

According to Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps, Loki’s body was found dead inside the family’s home, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cripps said the department is investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe was electrical.

In an emotional interview with KFSM, Wilson recalled the final moments she had spent with her son, her first baby.

“We played with chickens, raked leaves, that was one of the last things he did. He was just barely learning how to talk,” Wilson said.

Loki’s parents believe their son was worried about the puppy, and had gone back inside to find him.

They think the puppy tried to shelter Loki from the flames.

“There’s actually prints on the carpet of where she laid beside him, to try and save him from the fire,” Wilson said. “They basically tried to save each other.”

Loki had eight siblings, all whom are struggling to grapple with the death of their brother.

“There are taking it really hard right now, they are blaming themselves for a lot of it,” Wilson said.

With Christmas just weeks away, Wilson and Sharp have had to abruptly shift their focus to planning a funeral for their son and mourning his death.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs, hospital bills and new housing.

“The last thing we want the family to worry about during this very difficult time is money,” fundraiser organizer Paighton Elizabeth Moore wrote.

In the meantime, Loki’s family has moved in with relatives until they can secure new housing. The grieving parents hope their son’s story will serve as a reminder for families to cherish their children.

