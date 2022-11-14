Tom Brady Set to Lose a Fortune After 1 of His Investments Goes Into Freefall-Mode

NFL great Tom Brady has been having a rough year. From a struggling football season to a divorce and now to a major financial setback, 2022 is not Brady’s year.

The Super Bowl GOAT started his rocky year by claiming he was retiring, only to reverse course and go right back to the gridiron, much to his wife’s dismay.

Then, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost five out of ten games — so far — this NFL season. That sure doesn’t seem to measure up to last year’s 13 wins and only four losses.

This is one of Brady’s worst football seasons in his professional career. In fact, three of those losses were consecutive. Not only a low spot, but it is also only the second time he’s ever lost three games in a row and the first time in 20 years.

For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady has lost 3 games in a row. You have to go all the way back to 2002. That’s the only other time in Brady’s career he lost 3 in a row @WJZ13sports @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) October 28, 2022

Brady also got himself in hot water last month when he compared playing football to being sent to war with the military. He later apologized for making such a frivolous comparison.

But a bad football season and a few offhanded comments are nothing compared to the breakup of a family, and Brady is also facing that prospect this year.

After 13 years of marriage to super model Gisele Bündchen, Brady announced that he and his wife are splitting. Brady made the announcement of the dissolution of his marriage in a post to Instagram late last month.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The NFL GOAT added that divorce “is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen posted a statement with similar sentiment, as well.

Statement from Gisele Bündchen: pic.twitter.com/qN8W9bY9S1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

As the hits just keep coming at the NFL great, now it looks like he is about to lose his shirt as a result of a crypto currency company’s bankruptcy announcement.

Brady took an equity stake in the crypto company FTX last year, but this month the company announced a loss of up to 70 percent, meaning that Brady could lose millions in the speculation.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner not only took an equity stake in FTX, he was also a brand ambassador, selling the scheme to others and appearing in ads.

Bündchen was also all-in on FTX. Not only did she invest, she also had a role in the company. For her part, she was the company’s adviser to guide its environmental and social initiatives.

But now, the company headed by Sam Bankman-Fried looks to have lost an estimated $14.6 billion, which is 94 percent of its net worth, according to The Mirror.

Despite the high hopes, the two are now set to lose millions in the deal. While the terms of their equity deal were not made public, a small hint of their position might be seen in the fact that FTX began work on raising a round with a valuation of $32 billion right after the Brady/Bündchen deal was announced, according to CoinDesk. So, whatever they are losing, it is a pretty penny.

Tom Brady is definitely not having a good year.

