Tom Homan Announcement on Tucker Strikes Fear in Heart of Every Rich, Liberal Homeowner

One can scarcely contain the glee one feels at the mere thought of rich, sanctimonious liberals receiving their just deserts.

Indeed, imagine justice descending on those who hitherto have enjoyed immunity from the disastrous consequences of their own preferred policies.

In an interview posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, conservative journalist and national treasure Tucker Carlson, host of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” elicited a heartwarming five-word answer when he asked incoming border czar Tom Homan about the possibility of resettling illegal immigrants in rich, white liberals’ neighborhoods.

“We absolutely could do that,” Homan replied.

True to form, Carlson did not simply generalize. Instead, he identified specific communities and even explained why those communities need their share of illegal immigrants.

“The people who did this are rich, white liberals in the United States who hate themselves and the country,” Carlson said of President Joe Biden’s open border and the migrant crisis it has facilitated. “And, to punish it, they invited all these people illegally from failed countries.”

“But they can’t stand the idea of living near these people because they’re racist,” he added.

Then came the proposed solution.

“So why wouldn’t you move every Haitian to Bethesda (Maryland), and Brookline (Massachusetts), and Aspen (Colorado), and Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) and Nantucket (Massachusetts), like, today? Can we do that? I will donate money if we can do that,” Carlson said.

A smiling Homan assured Carlson that “we could absolutely do that.”

The incoming border czar then praised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for bussing illegal immigrants to Democrat-dominated cities and helping awaken the residents of those cities to the reality of the border crisis.

Homan, however, recalled that the idea did not originate with Abbott and DeSantis.

“Do you know who first came up with that idea of bussing people to sanctuary cities? It was President Trump,” Homan noted.

Of course, during President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration, the president’s successful border policies made bussing mostly unnecessary.

“We couldn’t fill a bus up if we wanted to,” the border czar said.

True to form, however, Carlson wanted more than a secure border. He wanted the satisfaction that comes with real justice.

“The problem, though, is that the people doing it didn’t have a precise enough understanding of rich, white liberal culture. But I do,” the host said.

Carlson then bemoaned the fact that illegal immigrants, bussed from Texas and Florida, ended up in sanctuary cities’ working-class neighborhoods.

“But I could give you a list of zip codes where, like, [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken lives, and stuff like that, because I know that world,” the host said. “They need to be moved into the neighborhoods of the people who are calling you racist for wanting to have laws and borders. They need to feel the effects of their own destruction.”

“So just text me and I will send you the zip codes. I mean it, too,” a smiling Carlson said, prompting a laugh from Homan.

Moments later, the incoming border czar suggested adding politicians’ zip codes to the list.

“Well that’s why [Democratic Sen.] Bernie Sanders needs a ton of Haitians in Vermont,” Carlson said, cheekily. “Because it’s appallingly — it’s blindingly white.”

NEW: Tucker Carlson tells Tom Homan he will send him the zip codes of Anthony Blinken and other Washington elites so he can bus illegal immigrants into their communities. Brilliant. Carlson was calling out the hypocrisy of the liberal elite before Homan revealed that Trump was… pic.twitter.com/naEt7yYJLU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

This particular segment of the Carlson-Homan interview should give every Trump supporter a feeling of visceral satisfaction.

After all, nothing boils the blood more than the spectacle of affluent liberals denouncing border security from inside gated communities. (Sadly, one must say the same about those who tout open borders from behind Vatican walls.)

Trump, of course, will make mass deportation of illegal immigrants his top priority upon entering office next month.

Nonetheless, should any illegal immigrants remain behind for whatever reason, one cannot help but heartily endorse Carlson’s idea of relocating them to Blinken’s and Sanders’s neighborhoods.

