President Joe Biden, left, speaks at the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Rep. Tom McClintock of California speaks before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Top GOP Rep Says the Terrorists Biden Let Go in Afghanistan Now Threaten Our Homeland

 By Isa Cox  October 15, 2021 at 12:53pm
Well, the Biden administration may deny that there’s a crisis at the southern border and that its withdrawal from Afghanistan was a horrific failure, but the convergence of those very real issues could soon put American lives at risk.

Rep. Tom McClintock of California, the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, is warning that terrorists could try to breach our country at its weakest point thanks to the release of Islamic State prisoners by the Taliban in Afghanistan and our “porous southern border.”

I don’t care what you think about mean tweets and massive egos. I become more convinced with each passing day that former President Donald Trump will be remembered by history as having been absolutely right about the border.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, McClintock expressed his “grave concern” about “the security risks posed by the release of 7,000 terrorists, including members of the Taliban, ISIS-K, and Al-Qaeda, from Bagram Air Base combined with the porous southern border.

“Shortly after the president ordered the unconditional surrender of Bagram Air Base to the Taliban, Taliban forces took control and released the terrorists that had been in U.S. custody,” he wrote. “Days later 13 U.S. servicemembers were murdered by a suicide bomber at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.”

The lawmaker noted that the Islamic State Khorasan suicide bomber behind the attack was one of the terrorists released by the Taliban from Bagram Air Base.

“The whereabouts of the [other terrorists] is unknown,” McClintock said. “It is possible, if not likely, that many will attempt to enter our country through Mexico with the purpose of committing similar terrorist attacks.

“In fact, we already know that aliens found in the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended on the southern border this year,” he continued. “The release of thousands of terrorists back into Afghanistan and the criminal cartels’ control of human smuggling on the southwest U.S. border, mean the terrorist threat is urgent.”

The Biden administration has confirmed that thousands of terrorists were released from the prison facilities at Bagram in the days leading up to the Kabul bombing, including Islamic State Khorasan fighters known to the U.S. to be dangerous.

Do you believe Islamic terrorists may try to breach our southern border?

The U.S. abandoned Bagram in July without bothering to do a thing about the known terrorists housed there, so when the Taliban swooped in after our hasty departure, what do you think they did?

They released a horde of Islamic extremists who have pledged their lives to waging war against everyone they view as an enemy to their mission to establish an Islamic state — and you’d better believe that includes the United States of America and its citizens.

As we know, it was only days later that one of these terrorists targeted U.S. troops facilitating the escape of American citizens and at-risk Afghans from the clutches of the new Islamic regime.

Nothing — least of all our southern border — will stop these ruthless killers from trying to destroy American lives.

McClintock asked Mayorkas to “help us understand the ongoing terrorism-related threats at the southwest U.S. border and how the Biden administration’s failures in Afghanistan affect border security.”

The Republican congressman gave Mayorkas until Monday to provide his panel with information about foreign nationals encountered at the border this year and the countries they are coming from.

It’s a rather tall order, considering this administration is handling the surge of illegal migrants about as well as it did the Afghanistan withdrawal.

It’s up for debate whether Biden can blame his predecessor for the Afghanistan debacle, but there’s no escaping the fact that he made a point of reversing border policies put in place by Trump within hours of taking office. Now, overwhelmed border officials are bearing the brunt of his disastrous approach to national security and immigration.

The Biden administration has admitted 160,000 illegal aliens into the country since March and released over 94,000 of them into the U.S. interior, a crippling influx that is causing massive logistical and security challenges for communities along the southern border.

Thanks, Joe. No, really — this week, illegal immigrants who had just managed to cross our border personally thanked Biden for their easy entry into the country.

Last week, 30 lawmakers sent a letter to Biden declaring that the American people are “fed up with false reassurances that the border is closed.”

The administration’s word that the border is secure is mud — so how can we possibly trust that it’s prepared for the eventuality that Islamic terrorists waltz across it?

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
