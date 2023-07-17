Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer hit Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, saying he was unable to fix a major “personality” issue.

The DeSantis campaign laid off about a dozen staffers in a cost-cutting move despite raising over $20 million since he launched his campaign May 24, according to WNBC.

DeSantis currently trails former President Donald Trump by 34.1 percent according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

“I think Tim Scott is going to be that guy. Can he go all the way? That remains to be seen. He’s got a lot more work to do, but he’s a serious person. He’s campaigning in a different mode. He’s happy. He love what’s he does,” Fleischer told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

“He inspires you about the United States of America. He’s a feel-good leader and contrast that to Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis comes across as dour. I just think it’s his nature, his personality.”

“You can’t fix that. You can’t replace that with a happy upbeat way,” Fleischer continued. “Tim Scott is striking a chord, and at some point, somebody will emerge as the alternative to Donald Trump. That’s why I say, keep your eye on Senator Scott.”

Scott has averaged 3 percent of the vote, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

In polls by Morning Consult and I&I/TIPP, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has received more than twice the support Scott has, while DeSantis dipped below 20 percent support in both polls.

DeSantis gained national prominence with several culture war battles in 2022 and his defeat of former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist by 17 percent on Nov. 8, part of a Republican landslide in Florida that was a bright spot on a night the party underperformed expectations nationwide.

Do you agree with Fleischer’s assessment of DeSantis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Florida governor and Disney have clashed since he signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the company’s opposition. DeSantis also approved legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements, leading to the company suing DeSantis in April.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.